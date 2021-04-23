Weekend Unlimited Announces Name Change and Share Split

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that the Company intends to change its name to Potent Ventures Inc. and subdivide its common shares on the basis of four (4) new common shares for every one (1) existing common share (the “Share Split

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive four common shares for each common share held as of April 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”), will send to each registered shareholder a share certificate representing the number of additional common shares that they are to receive as a result of the Share Split. Non-registered shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Share Split.

Immediately prior to completion of the Share Split, the Company has 20,077,922 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Share Split, the Company will have approximately 80,311,688 common shares issued and outstanding. The new CUSIP number will be 73758F107 and the new ISIN number will be CA73758F1071. The Company will continue to trade under the CSE stock symbol of POT.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 – Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642060/Weekend-Unlimited-Announces-Name-Change-and-Share-Split

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Weekend Unlimited

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Weekend Unlimited using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cowen Analyst Gives Top Pick

One major cannabis analyst gave her top stock pick this week as industry attention continues to converge on the path ahead for the US market.

Also this week, the CEO of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA) gave an update on a critical merger and spoke about who holds the edge in the US in terms of American and Canadian cannabis operators.

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

Keep reading... Show less

Emerging Markets Report: It’s a good time to be a Cannabis Beverage Company.

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

A report just released in early April confirms that the cannabis beverage sector is thriving. According to this report from industry stalwart, Marijuana Business Daily while sales for vapes, pre-rolls and flower were lackluster, cannabis beverages shined:

Keep reading... Show less

BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone: Commercially Ready to Scale Up

BevCanna Enterprises (CSE:BEV,OTCQQ:BVNNF,FWB:7BC) CEO Marcello Leone shared how the company is scaling up its products to forge partnerships and explore opportunities across Canada, the US and Western Europe. 

“Getting your standard processing license and being fully compliant at a federal level is critical in Canada, and we were successful in getting that done. Now we’re getting ready to launch our Keef line of beverages within the next 45 days,” Leone said. 

As a young company, Leone said BevCanna has only started, but it took a four-pronged approach to make sure that it is a revenue-generating company prepared for the opening of many jurisdictions for CBD-based products.

“We are blessed that we have a beautiful infrastructure of our own, a state-of-the-art bottling facility with a capacity of almost 200 million bottles per annum and a strong balance sheet of $55 million. We are in a strong position to scale and grow this company.”

BevCanna has received a Standard Processing License from Health Canada and is now fully authorized to begin production at its full-service, high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility. The company will begin production of its white-label products, number one US cannabis beverage brand Keef and its in-house beverages through licensed Canadian retailers, positioning the company to fully capitalize on the burgeoning Canadian cannabis-infused beverage sector.

Watch the full interview with CEO Marcello Leone above.

Keep reading... Show less

BioHarvest Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

Keep reading... Show less