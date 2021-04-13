Trulieve Acquires Three West Virginia Dispensary Permits, Solidifying Position in the State

Trulieve acquires dispensary permits from Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC for $650,000

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States and the largest cannabis company in Florida announced today that it acquired Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC (“Solevo”) and its three West Virginia dispensary permits for $650,000 . Solevo was awarded two permits in Morgantown and one in Parkersburg in January 2021 as part of the West Virginia application process.

“This acquisition enables Trulieve to broaden and solidify our position in the newly created West Virginia market. Solevo was granted three dispensaries as part of the application process entered by the Company before becoming part of the Trulieve family. Adding Solevo to our production and dispensary permits, as well as our recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Mountaineer Holdings and its cultivation and dispensary permits, will create a fully vertical presence in the state with nine dispensaries,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “We look forward to providing the highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through authentic and reciprocal relationships to West Virginia patients.”

Transaction

Trulieve acquired Solevo and its three dispensary permits for an upfront payment of $150,000 in cash, and $500,000 in Trulieve subordinate voting shares (“Trulieve Shares”). Stock price is based on 10-day VWAP from the last trading day before signing. The transaction is contingent upon West Virginia state regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Advisors and Counsel

Fox Rothschild LLP is acting as legal counsel to Trulieve.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company’s response thereto. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-acquires-three-west-virginia-dispensary-permits-solidifying-position-in-the-state-301267373.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/13/c3491.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Expand TRACE Plant-Based and Alkaline Products into Asia-Pacific Markets

TRACE’s plant-based and alkaline wellness products to expand into key markets of Japan, China and the Philippines

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and consumer products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today its anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group. After completing a comprehensive market, distribution and partner assessment, the Company intends to initially launch its portfolio of TRACE health and wellness products in the key markets of Japan, China, and the Philippines, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Announces Agreement with Faire Wholesale Marketplace for Jusu Home and Body Products

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”) a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce that it’s Jusu Home and Body line is now available for purchase on Faire Wholesale Marketplace (“Faire” or “www.faire.com”), an online wholesale marketplace valued at US $2.5 billion. Jusu Home and Body products are currently featured in their “New Arrivals” section.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/80230_8c77c54544bf884c_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Aion Therapeutic Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

 Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (” KCSA “), a leading New York City -based communications firm.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares. As a result, the gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Trulieve, were C$287.5 million (or $227.9 million after giving effect to the conversion rate denoted above).

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and included Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead manager, as well as ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. All of the shares in the Offering were sold by Trulieve. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business ‎development and for general working capital purposes‎.

Keep reading... Show less

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Financing

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing” ) of up to 2,645,503 units (the “Units” ) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share ( “Common Share” ) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ( “Warrant” ), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date ( “Closing Date” ) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .

The Company will have an option, prior to the closing date, to upsize the offering with the sale of an additional 25% of Units, accounting to aggregate proceeds of up to $625,000.

Keep reading... Show less