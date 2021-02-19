TerrAscend Preannounces Strong 2020 Results – Full Year Net Sales of $198 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $60 Million

Fourth quarter net sales of $65 million representing growth of 28% quarter-over-quarter and 152% year-over-year

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26 million representing growth of 46% quarter-over-quarter

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 40% in Q4 from 35% in Q3 and 24% in Q2

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31 2020.  All amounts are in Canadian dollars.  Based on a preliminary (unaudited) review, the Company anticipates:

Fourth Quarter and Full Ye ar 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Full year net sales of $198 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million
  • Fourth quarter net sales of $65 million representing growth of 28% quarter-over-quarter and 152% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26 million representing growth of 46% quarter-over-quarter
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% expanding from 35% in Q3 and 24% in Q2

“Our fourth quarter results demonstrate robust sequential revenue growth and continued expansion of EBITDA margins, which reflect the strong fundamentals of our business,” said Jason Ackerman , CEO and Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “During the quarter, we realized sales from key expansion projects in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California , that together with our pending entrance into the Maryland market, position the company for continued growth in 2021.”

Additionally, TerrAscend reiterates its 2021 guidance for net sales of $360 -380 million and adjusted EBITDA of $140 -160 million.  The Company will host a scheduled conference call to discuss its 2020 results and provide updated 2021 guidance on March 23 rd , 2021. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 in advance of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Tuesday, March 23 rd , 2021

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

53793717

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Tuesday, April 6 th , 2021
Replay Code: 793717

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns a number of synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion
Certain financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures.  These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. These metrics have no direct comparable IFRS financial measure. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more information, please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s Interim MD&A available on www.sedar.com .

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which management uses to evaluate the performance of the Company’s business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use this measure to evaluate a company’s ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in certain industries. The Company measures Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA less unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and other income plus fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold, impairments, restructuring costs, purchase accounting adjustments, transaction costs, share based compensation, revaluation of warrants and derivatives liabilities, and unrealized loss on investments.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Financial Outlook
This press release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of TerrAscend to provide an outlook for full year 2021 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading “Forward Looking Information” above and assumptions with respect to production, pricing, and demand.  The actual results of TerrAscend’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. TerrAscend and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading “Forward Looking Information” above, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TerrAscend undertakes no obligation to update the financial outlook.

TerrAscend undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of TerrAscend, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable).

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c8081.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS™ flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.

Keep reading... Show less

Matica Subsidiary RoyalMax Signs Supply Agreement with British Columbia

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax) has signed a Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province.

“We are very pleased to be further expanding our distribution network and look forward to providing British Columbians with our premium craft cannabis,” stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. “We welcome the opportunity to introduce our OUESTTM brand of craft cannabis in British Columbia, a province that has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture in Canada.”

Keep reading... Show less

FinCanna Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Million

FinCanna Management Will Subscribe for $750,000 of the Private Placement

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) is pleased to announce its intention to raise $1,500,000, by way of a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement

Keep reading... Show less

Rivers Obtains Court Approval of the Arrangement with Canopy Growth

Canopy Rivers Inc. (” Rivers ” or the ” Company “) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the ” Arrangement “) involving Canopy Growth Corporation (” Canopy Growth “) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), pursuant to which Rivers will transfer three portfolio assets to Canopy Growth in exchange for approximately $115 million in cash, approximately 3.65 million common shares of Canopy Growth, and the cancellation of all multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of Rivers held by Canopy Growth.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about February 23, 2021 . Further information about the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular in connection with the Arrangement, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and www.canopyrivers.com/investors .

Keep reading... Show less

Lobe Sciences Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Proprietary Nasal Mist Device

Proprietary spray delivers micro doses of psilocybin or N-acetylcysteine for treatment of PTSD and traumatic brain injury

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) announced today the completion and testing of the proof-of-concept prototype of its proprietary nasal mist device. As announced on December 3, 2020, the Company engaged VisionWorks Engineering of San Diego, CA to complete this first phase of development. Lobe’s nasal mist device delivers “micro doses” of pharmaceutical agents such as a psilocybin and N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”) at preselected dosages.

Keep reading... Show less