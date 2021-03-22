Sire Bioscience Announces Stock Option Grants
(TheNewswire)
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario TheNewswire – March 22, 2021 Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE) (CNSX:SIRE.CN) (OTC:BLLXF) (FSE:BR1B) (“SIRE” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,200,000 incentive stock options (the “ Options ”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan at an exercise price of $0.475 per common share for a period of two years .
About Sire Bioscience
SIRE is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its wholly owned subsidiary PLANTFUEL® based in Denver, Colorado. SIRE is managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.
For additional information contact:
Sire Bioscience Inc.
Website: sirebioscience.com
Socials: @sirebioscience
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Sire Biosciences
Quantum 1 Cannabis: Creating Value-Added Customer Experiences in British Columbia
Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) delivers value-added customer experiences, premium products and unparalleled service and education that primes the company for immense success as a leader in the BC cannabis market. The company currently holds six retail licenses. In 2020, the company recorded C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.
Quantum 1’s mission is to be a retail cannabis industry leader with a unique offering for consumers and partners that is energizing, educational and, above all, an exceptionally positive experience. The dedicated team of passionate educators provides customers with best practices and cannabis expertise but also an added learning angle that works to help demystify cannabis as it was once taboo topic.
Khiron Medical Cannabis Products Arrive in Germany for Immediate Prescription, Sale and Distribution
- First shipment of Khiron branded EU-GMP certified medical cannabis to Germany successfully completed, providing immediate access to German market through distribution partner, Nimbus Health GmbH
- Launch product is Khiron 1/14 high-CBD flower, which will focus on indications such as anxiety, substance use disorder, and migraines, addressing patient needs and improving access to medical cannabis
- Company to leverage partnership with Nimbus Health GmbH, a leading EU-GMP/GDP certified medical cannabis distributor in Germany with network of over 300 pharmacies
- Khiron teams continue to educate physicians with plans to leverage clinical evidence from both the UK and Colombia
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully delivered EU-GMP medical cannabis product to Germany . In collaboration with Nimbus Health, a leading medical cannabis distributor in Germany Khiron is now positioned for imminent first sales in Germany . Khiron products are currently in inventory in the Nimbus warehouse, ready to be prescribed to patients and distributed through a vast network of 300 pharmacies across Germany .
Lexaria to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET
Trulieve’s National Expansion Momentum Continues with Acquisition of Mountaineer Holding LLC in West Virginia and Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Giving Green Light to Start Growing
Acquisition broadens dispensary footprint and provides grow permit in West Virginia to complete vertical operations; Starts growing plants in Holyoke, MA
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Trulieve has agreed to acquire Mountaineer Holding LLC (“Mountaineer”) and that it began planting at its Holyoke, Massachusetts cultivation and processing facility.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF,TSX:VFF) confirmed its inclusion into a market index as well as reported its latest financial results.
The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is once again looking for a new leader after the confirmed departure of Thomas Haig as interim president and CEO.
EXPLORE