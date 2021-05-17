SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Merger

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (OTC: HRVSF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Harvest’s agreement to be acquired by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve”) (OTC: TCNNF ).

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-harvest-health-recreation-inc .

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


