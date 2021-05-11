Optimi Health and Numinus Wellness Submit All-Natural Psilocybin Extract to Health Canada for Pre-Clinical Trial Application
Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, and Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, have met another early milestone in the development of an initial all natural psilocybin extract.
Optimi and Numinus, through Impact Clinical Trials Accelerator at the University of Calgary (“Impact”), have submitted a pre-clinical trial application to Health Canada for review and comment. Meanwhile, cultivation, research, formulation, and continuous validation studies to produce the investigational psilocybin extract for trial continue at the Health Canada-licensed Numinus lab in British Columbia, Canada.
Key information submitted in the information package provided to Health Canada includes the investigational product’s chemical constituents, genotype, and formulation as well as procedures and processes to produce a consistent dosage from Psilocybe mushrooms.
With Health Canada’s feedback and anticipated regulatory approvals, Numinus plans to use the candidate mushroom clone to develop a uniform all-natural psilocybin capsule for use in Optimi’s human clinical trials, initially for a dosing study and then expanding into trials for a variety of human health conditions.
Optimi will retain 100% ownership of the resulting all-natural psilocybin capsule and full intellectual property rights to its use.
Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson comments, “This is another important step for our commitment to the development of naturally sourced, evidence-based product formulations. As a cornerstone of our brand positioning, we believe that future consumer demand will be based on efficacy, cost, and source integrity. By using natural products, we seek to unlock the full value potential in this sector. With the work we are embarking on today with the teams at Numinus and Impact, we are aiming for what we hope will become blockbuster candidates able to significantly transform the mental health therapeutic landscape, while remaining true to historic principles and natural organic origins.”
“Numinus is pleased to partner with Optimi on this important work and provide the expertise, licensed facility and specialized equipment required to quickly develop, formulate and rigorously test products derived from natural Psilocybe sources and prepare them for Health Canada submissions and approvals,” said Sharan Sidhu, Science Officer and General Manager, Numinus Bioscience. “We look forward to continuing our work with Optimi to develop safe, standardized and reproducible products that provide meaningful and accurate clinical trial data.”
Numinus Bioscience recently received amendments to its federal license to allow the possession, production, assembly, sale, export, and delivery for a wide variety of psychedelics including – for the first time – Ketamine and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The amendment also supports Numinus Bioscience’s role in activities related to Mescaline, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), N-Methyl 3,4, methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), Psilocin and Psilocybin.
ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/ .
ABOUT Numinus WELLNESS
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society. Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (778) 930-1321
Web: https://optimihealth.ca/
FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Optimi’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “expects,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “projection,” “strategy,” “objective,” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to the dealer’s license application, activities proposed to be conducted under the Company’s research exemption and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi’s plans, focus and objectives.
Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Final Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Fit Soda Now Carried in Over 1,100 Food Lion Supermarkets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Regions of the United States
After announcing placements of Fit Soda™ in well-known regional grocery chains such as HEB and Sprouts, Koios is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda™ functional beverage is now available in all Food Lion supermarkets, a chain which operates more than 1,100 grocery stores in the eastern United States. As the sugar-free beverage category continues to grow, Coca-Cola recently announced its prediction that its “Coke Zero Sugar” variety will be the firm’s biggest driver of growth in 2021 and beyond. Based on these industry trends, Koios’ objective is to strategically grow the market presence of Fit Soda™, which sold approximately 700,000 units in 2020, its first full calendar year on the market.
Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that as of Monday, May 10, 2021 all four flavours of Fit Soda ™ are being carried in more than 1,100 supermarkets operated by Food Lion LLC (“Food Lion”), a multistate grocery chain based in Salisbury, North Carolina. Since November 2020, the Company has placed its Fit Soda ™ functional beverage product with several other regional chains across the United States to include HEB (as announced in a November 4, 2020 press release), all three banners of Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. (as announced in a February 24, 2021 press release), and Sprouts Farmers Market (as announced in a March 4, 2021 press release). Approximately 700,000 units of Fit Soda ™ were sold during the product’s first full calendar year of retail sales in 2020 between retail placements in grocery and foodservice outlets, as well as direct-to-consumer sales through the Koios online store. With the addition of Fit Soda ™ to all 1,100 locations of Food Lion across ten U.S. states, the Company believes there is significant opportunity for Fit Soda ™ to have its best year yet in 2021.
Food Lion was founded in 1957 as a single grocery store in North Carolina, later adding new locations across the state before being acquired by Delhaize Group of Belgium in 1974, whose successor Ahold Delhaize remains Food Lion’s parent. The chain’s 1,100 stores are located in ten states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States, employing approximately 82,000 staff members. As a responsible corporate citizen, Food Lion boasts a recycling rate of nearly 80% and has donated more than 750 million meals since 2014 through its Food Lion Feeds program, which has pledged to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Uniquely, Food Lion has been granted the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Partner of the Year award more than any other U.S. company, having earned the recognition for 20 consecutive years since joining the program in 2001 1 . In 2014, Food Lion launched a campaign in which it solicited name suggestions for its “house brand” soft drink offerings such as root beer, ginger ale, sodas, and fruit punch 2 . The Company believes that this initiative could potentially have been an early indicator of an intent to increase the presence of beverage products in its stores besides those made by incumbent players in the beverage industry.
More information about Food Lion, including its supermarket locations in DE, GA, KY, MD, NC, PA, SC, TN, VA, and WV can be found on its website: http://foodlion.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0340e6b3-d52d-41a4-9bc4-04b8e09fb817 .
Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.
Earlier in 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of beverage giant Coca-Cola stated that he anticipates Coke Zero Sugar will be the firm’s biggest driver of growth in 2021 and beyond 3 . Coke Zero Sugar is part of Coca-Cola’s growing portfolio of nearly 250 reduced-sugar and no-sugar beverages offered in the United States 4 , as a revision to Coke Zero which has greater taste similarity to the flagship Coca-Cola beverage, while still containing no sugar or calories. As the interest in these attributes among consumers in the United States continues to grow, the Company intends to strategically position Fit Soda ™ through its retail placements in chains such as Food Lion based on its selling points as a beverage product with unique benefits ( e.g. , BCAAs and electrolytes) in addition to all four of its flavours having zero calories and no sugar.
Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “In just over six months, Fit Soda ™ has been placed in regional grocery chains which cover many key areas of the United States that we believe could collectively contribute to building a national brand, as sugar-free and zero-calorie soft drinks continue to gain popularity at the macro level. In addition to their reach in the eastern United States, Food Lion is a source of inspiration for us in terms of their sustainable practices which are a high priority for us since we began to launch in-house production earlier this year. We look forward to working with Food Lion to see how Fit Soda ™ performs in their supermarkets as we aim to make 2021 a prosperous year for our beverage products.”
Sources
1 – https://newsroom.foodlion.com/quick-facts
2 – https://www.wbtv.com/story/25282574/food-lion-wants-customers-to-try-and-name-soft-drinks-prizes-awarded/
3 – https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/19/coca-cola-zero-sugar-will-be-the-companys-biggest-source-of-growth-in-2021-ceo-says.html
4 – https://www.coca-colacompany.com/faqs/whats-the-dfference-between-coke-zero-and-coke-zero-sugar
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.
“Chris Miller”
Chris Miller, CEO, and Director
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
About Koios Beverage Corp.
The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.
Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential sales performance of Fit Soda ™ in Food Lion stores and sustained in-store presence in all 1,100+ locations. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.
For further information, please contact: Gina Burrus 844-255-6467 gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com
Harvest Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HRVSF
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is fair to Harvest Health shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held.
Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .
The investigation concerns whether Harvest Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Harvest Health shareholders; (2) determine whether Trulieve is underpaying for Harvest Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Harvest Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Harvest Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005986/en/
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) (“Spyder” or the “Company”), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retailer, announced today the appointment of Cameron Wickham as a Director, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and Ankit Gosain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 7, 2021.
Daniel Pelchovitz, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, will continue with Spyder as a Director of the Company and as Chief Executive Officer of Spyder Cannabis Subco Inc., the Company’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Niagara Falls, Ontario and has submitted two additional Retail Store Authorizations to the AGCO, and The Green Spyder Inc., the Company’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Calgary, Alberta.
Mark Pelchovitz, the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, will continue with Spyder as a Director of the Company.
The board of directors of the Company (the “Board“) has also appointed Mark Pelchovitz as Executive Chair of the Board and Cameron Wickham as Executive Vice Chair of the Board. Furthermore, the Board has also appointed Steven Glaser, Mark Pelchovitz and Cameron Wickham to serve as members of the Audit Committee of the Board, with Steven Glaser to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.
Cameron Wickham, Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Spyder, commented “I am excited to lead Spyder through its next phase of growth and leverage the strength of our recent 180 Smoke acquisition and its 26 retail locations across Ontario. This acquisition has given Spyder access to an iconic brand name, local customer base and a talented management team.” He continued, “The Company is now in a strong position to increase its current run rate revenue of $18.8 million both organically and through accretive acquisitions in both our cannabis and vape business divisions. Additionally, we look forward to immediately converting some of 180 Smoke’s existing vape retail locations to licensed cannabis dispensaries.”
Cameron Wickham has over nine years of experience in public company management and has been involved in a number of going public transactions in Canada and the United States in the cannabis, consumer finance and other regulated sectors. He specializes in navigating early-stage financing structures, M&A and ongoing management of public companies having significant experience in managing corporate finance, audit and legal teams. Mr. Wickham began his career in investment banking after obtaining his Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University. He currently serves as a director and Chief Executive Officer of Prime City One Capital Corp., as Chief Financial Officer of Baymount Incorporated, both non-operating listed issuers, and as an advisor to a number of public companies.
Ankit Gosain has over eight years of experience in providing business advisory, accounting and corporate strategy services to a variety of industries including cannabis, technology, pharmaceutical, real estate and natural resources. Mr. Gosain has helped numerous public companies in resolving complex accounting issues and implementing systems to address corporate governance, regulatory and reporting requirements. Mr. Gosain has assisted companies in going public transactions through CPCs and reverse takeovers. Mr. Gosain obtained his CPA, CA designation after graduating from Western University and has experience working in national and international accounting firms in Canada. Mr. Gosain currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of KMT-Hansa Corp., a non-operating listed issuer, and provides advisory services to a number of private and public companies.
The number of Directors on the Company’s Board is four following these changes. The appointment of Mr. Wickham and Mr. Gosain remain subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Spyder Cannabis Inc.
Spyder is an established cannabis and vape retailer that owns and operates two licensed-dispensaries under the brand SPDR Cannabis in Ontario and Alberta and the vape retail brands 180 Smoke and Spyder Vape. 180 Smoke is a leading omni-channel Canadian vape retailer with 26 locations across Ontario and a strong e-commerce presence with over 95,000 registered customers. 180 Smoke and Spyder Vape retail stores sell vape and nicotine-related products, herbal vaporizers and accessories, and other smoking cessation products. Spyder’s vape brands are committed to help adult smokers who seek alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco products.
Cautionary Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Company. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company increasing its revenue run rate, completing acquisitions in the cannabis and vape sectors, and converting vape retail locations to cannabis dispensaries. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include that the Company’s management possesses the skills and competencies necessary to increase the revenue generated by the 180 Smoke business, that the Company’s management will be able to identify acquisition targets in the cannabis and vape sectors that will increase the Company’s revenue on terms that are satisfactory to the Company, regulatory and other third-party approvals, and licensing. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s management is unable to increase revenue generated from the 180 Smoke business organically, that the Company’s management fails to identify acquisition targets in the cannabis and vape sectors on terms satisfactory to the Company, and that the Company is unable to obtain licensing and other regulatory approvals necessary to convert the vape retail locations to cannabis dispensaries. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
For further information, please contact:
Spyder Cannabis Inc.
Cameron Wickham
Executive Vice Chair & CEO
T: (905) 330-1602
E: corporate@spydercannabis.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83516
Curaleaf Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 . All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
1Q 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
% qoq
|
Q1 2020
|
% yoy
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
260,320
|
$
|
230,253
|
13%
|
$
|
96,496
|
170%
|
Gross profit before impact of biological assets
|
$
|
128,467
|
$
|
110,595
|
16%
|
$
|
52,483
|
145%
|
Gross profit on cannabis sales (1)
|
$
|
128,030
|
$
|
109,625
|
17%
|
$
|
33,042
|
287%
|
Gross margin on cannabis sales (1)
|
49%
|
48%
|
43%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
62,625
|
$
|
53,784
|
16%
|
$
|
20,006
|
213%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
|
$
|
(17,211)
|
$
|
(35,274)
|
$
|
(15,089)
|
Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
(1)
|
See “Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures” below for more information regarding Curaleaf’s use of Non-IFRS financial measures and other reconciliations.
|
Earnings Call: Monday, May 10, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. ET
|
Conference ID # is 6935525
|
Replay ID # is 10155488
|
U.S. Callers: 1 (888) 317 6003
|
U.S. Replay: 1 (877) 344 7529
|
International Callers: 1 (412) 317 6061
|
International Replay (Toll): 1 (412) 317 0088
|
Canadian Callers: 1 (866) 284 3684
|
Canadian Replay: 1 (855) 669 9658
|
The teleconference will be rebroadcasted starting at 7:00 P.M. ET
|
on May 10, 2021 and will end at 7:00 P.M. ET on May 17, 2021
Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf stated, “Curaleaf delivered record first quarter 2021 financial results with total revenue exceeding the high-end of our guidance range as we extended our U.S. leadership, all while creating a new foundation for future international growth opportunities. The stronger than expected first quarter performance drove record adjusted EBITDA as well as approximately 640 basis points of improvement in gross margin year-over-year. These impressive results reflect the leverage of the strategic investments we have made across the organization in cultivation, product innovation as well as expanding our branded retail and wholesale distribution channels. Curaleaf launched a range of innovative new products to our retail and wholesale channels during the quarter, including our new Select Squeeze THC-infused beverage enhancer which marked our most successful product launch ever and represented one of the cannabis industry’s widest national product launches to date. With our revenue projected to increase to $305 million to $315 million in the second quarter, we also expect to generate significant improvements in terms of achieving positive net income and positive operating cash flows in the back half of 2021.”
Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf commented, “With the acceleration of cannabis liberalization momentum at the state and federal levels, Curaleaf’s prospects for growth in the United States have never been stronger. The recent approvals of adult-use cannabis in New Jersey and New York , which are states where Curaleaf has a leading market share, will unlock vast new markets, worth an estimated $2.1 billion and $5 billion in sales respectively. We raised approximately $300 million in new capital during the first quarter to help support our ability to scale for new adult-use markets while also allowing us to be opportunistic for highly attractive assets that further strengthen our position as the global cannabis market leader.”
First Quarter Highlights
- Record revenue of $260 million , a growth of 170% YoY, above guidance of $250 million to $255 million .
- Record adjusted EBITDA of $63 million , a growth of 213% YoY, and equivalent to a margin of 24%.
- Raised net proceeds of $240.6 million in a public offering and net proceeds of $49.9 million from a tack-on to the existing secured credit facility.
- Closed the quarter with 102 retail locations and 1,992 wholesale partner accounts.
- Launched Select Squeeze, a THC-infused beverage enhancer, to date the widest cannabis product launch in the nation, available in 14 states.
- Retail revenue grew by 14% sequentially, and 231% YoY, representing 72% of total revenue.
- Wholesale revenue grew by 12% sequentially, and 254% YoY, representing 28% of total revenue.
Post First Quarter Highlights
- Successfully closed the acquisition of EMMAC, Europe’s largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company, while securing $80 million in new capital into the European business subsidiary from a strategic investor to support future growth.
- Opened four new stores since March 31, 2021 in Illinois and Pennsylvania , bringing total retail locations to 106.
Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Total revenue increased by 170% to $260 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $96 million in the first quarter of 2020.
|
Revenue (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Retail revenue
|
$
|
187,677
|
$
|
164,932
|
$
|
56,633
|
Wholesale revenue
|
72,206
|
64,351
|
20,422
|
Management fee income
|
437
|
970
|
19,441
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
260,320
|
$
|
230,253
|
$
|
96,496
Retail revenue increased by 231% to $188 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $57 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing 72% of total revenue. Growth in retail revenue was primarily due to strong organic growth across Curaleaf’s footprint, the opening of six new stores across Florida , Maine , and Pennsylvania , and the rapid acceleration of revenue growth in Arizona after the introduction of adult-use sales in January of 2021.
Wholesale revenue increased 254% to $72 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing 28% of total revenue. Growth in wholesale revenue was due primarily to the continued national expansion of the Select brand in both the Central and Northeastern markets including Massachusetts , New York , New Jersey , Maryland , Illinois , and Pennsylvania , and the successful launch of new products such as Select Squeeze, Select Essentials, and Select Fresh. It also resulted from strength of the Select brand in core Western markets including Arizona , California , and Oregon .
|
Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Retail and wholesale revenues
|
$
|
259,883
|
$
|
229,283
|
$
|
77,055
|
Cost of goods sold
|
131,853
|
119,658
|
44,013
|
Gross profit on cannabis sales
|
$
|
128,030
|
$
|
109,625
|
$
|
33,042
Gross profit on cannabis sales was $128 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $33 million in the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin reached 49%, equivalent to a year-over-year increase of 636 basis points. The increase was primarily due to an expansion in operating capacity as well as improved efficiency in the Company’s cultivation and processing facilities.
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
($ thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Total Revenues
|
$
|
260,320
|
$
|
230,253
|
$
|
96,496
|
Gross profit
|
140,814
|
125,462
|
68,039
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
33,705
|
20,627
|
4,993
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
(20,208)
|
(17,893)
|
(7,196)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(30,708)
|
(37,843)
|
(13,249)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(17,211)
|
$
|
(35,109)
|
$
|
(15,089)
For the first quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. was $17 million , compared to a net loss of $15 million in the first quarter of 2020. The net result was primarily impacted by an income tax provision of $31 million due to increased gross profit in certain of the Company’s subsidiaries that are subject to the restrictions of Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code and, to a lesser degree, by an increase in the interest expense related to lease liabilities due to the expanded number of retail sites. Net loss for the quarter included approximately $6 million in one-time charges which mostly include expenses associated with the equity offering and debt raise. These effects were partially compensated by a significant increase in Income from Operations.
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2020
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(17,211)
|
$
|
(35,109)
|
$
|
(15,452)
|
Interest expense, net
|
20,623
|
25,366
|
9,804
|
Income tax expense
|
30,708
|
37,843
|
13,249
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
30,155
|
29,034
|
14,906
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,907
|
16,114
|
4,501
|
Other (income) expense
|
(415)
|
(7,473)
|
(2,608)
|
Change in fair value of biological assets
|
(12,347)
|
(14,867)
|
(15,556)
|
One time charges (2)
|
6,206
|
2,876
|
11,162
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
62,625
|
$
|
53,784
|
$
|
20,006
|
(1)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense in Q1 2021, Q4 2020, and Q1 2020 include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
|
(2)
|
One time charges in Q1 2021 mostly include expenses associated with the equity offering and debt raise.
Adjusted EBITDA was a record $63 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by solid revenue growth combined with strong operating leverage.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2021 , the Company had $315 million of cash and $340 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts.
Capital Expenditures
During the first quarter of 2021, Curaleaf invested $31 million net in capital expenditures, mostly attributable to cultivation, processing, and retail sites development activities.
Shares Outstanding
As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 , our weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 682,041,420 and 557,192,899 shares, respectively.
As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 , our issued and outstanding SVS and MVS shares amounted to 686,409,852 and 663,801,845 shares, respectively.
Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures
In this press release Curaleaf refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as “Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines “Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales” as retail and wholesale revenues less cost of goods sold. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by Curaleaf as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and one-time charges related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each of the non-IFRS measures to its closest IFRS measure.
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$
|
314,591
|
$
|
73,542
|
Accounts receivable
|
33,750
|
28,830
|
Inventory, net
|
237,254
|
197,991
|
Biological assets
|
46,452
|
46,210
|
Assets held for sale
|
60,922
|
58,504
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
22,785
|
10,140
|
Current portion of notes receivable
|
3,723
|
2,645
|
Total current assets
|
719,477
|
417,862
|
Deferred tax asset
|
5,528
|
5,528
|
Notes receivable
|
2,004
|
2,000
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
259,109
|
242,855
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
265,078
|
267,168
|
Intangible assets, net
|
781,111
|
797,401
|
Goodwill
|
469,837
|
470,144
|
Investments
|
16,264
|
16,264
|
Prepaid acquisition consideration
|
132,234
|
132,234
|
Other assets
|
30,726
|
35,135
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,681,368
|
$
|
2,386,591
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
38,651
|
$
|
47,043
|
Accrued expenses
|
54,368
|
57,475
|
Income tax payable
|
110,147
|
79,649
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
16,382
|
15,710
|
Current portion of notes payable
|
4,193
|
6,500
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
12,775
|
7,181
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,454
|
6,568
|
Total current liabilities
|
237,970
|
220,126
|
Deferred tax liability
|
222,566
|
226,465
|
Notes payable
|
335,320
|
285,001
|
Lease Liabilities
|
270,948
|
270,495
|
Non-controlling interest redemption liability
|
2,694
|
2,694
|
Contingent consideration liability
|
1,898
|
1,898
|
Other long term liability
|
3,864
|
3,698
|
Total liabilities
|
1,075,260
|
1,010,377
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
Share capital
|
2,021,980
|
1,754,412
|
Treasury shares
|
(5,208)
|
(5,208)
|
Reserves
|
(198,207)
|
(177,744)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(211,856)
|
(194,645)
|
Total Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
1,606,709
|
1,376,815
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest
|
(2,694)
|
(2,694)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2,093
|
2,093
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
1,606,108
|
1,376,214
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
2,681,368
|
$
|
2,386,591
|
Consolidated Statements of Profits and Losses (Unaudited)
|
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March, 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
Retail and wholesale revenues
|
$
|
259,883
|
$
|
77,055
|
Management fee income
|
437
|
19,441
|
Total revenues
|
260,320
|
96,496
|
Cost of goods sold
|
131,853
|
44,013
|
Gross profit before impact of biological assets
|
128,467
|
52,483
|
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|
(68,914)
|
(21,191)
|
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
|
81,261
|
36,747
|
Gross profit
|
140,814
|
68,039
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
80,090
|
45,857
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,907
|
4,501
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,112
|
12,688
|
Total operating expenses
|
107,109
|
63,046
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
33,705
|
4,993
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income
|
88
|
2,846
|
Interest expense
|
(12,151)
|
(10,492)
|
Interest expense related to lease liabilities
|
(8,560)
|
(2,158)
|
Other income (expense)
|
415
|
2,608
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
(20,208)
|
(7,196)
|
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes
|
13,497
|
(2,203)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(30,708)
|
(13,249)
|
Net loss
|
(17,211)
|
(15,452)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
—
|
(363)
|
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
(17,211)
|
$
|
(15,089)
|
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
682,041,420
|
507,700,498
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing sites, employing over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .
Contact Information
Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
ir@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Tracy Brady , VP of Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management’s current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and may also constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “assumptions”, “assumes”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targeted”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “designed”, “goal”, or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words and includes, among others, information regarding: its outlook for and expected operating margins, capital allocation, free flow cash and other financial results; growth of its operations via expansion, for the effects of any transactions; expectations for the potential benefits of any transactions; statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related to, the Company after the date of this press release, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company’s business, operations and plans; expectations that planned acquisitions will be completed; expectations regarding cultivation and manufacturing capacity; expectations regarding receipt of regulatory approvals; expectations that licenses applied for will be obtained; potential future legalization of adult-use and/or medical cannabis under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may relate to future financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, performance or business developments. These statements speak only as at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on the then current expectations. Holders of securities of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the available funds of the Company and the anticipated use of such funds; the availability of financing opportunities; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry; risks associated with economic conditions, dependence on management and currency risk; risks relating to U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; other governmental and environmental regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to contracts with third-party service providers; risks related to the enforceability of contracts; reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company, and ability to retain such senior management; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third-parties; the concentrated voting control of the Company’s Chairman and the unpredictability caused by the capital structure; risks relating to the management of growth; increasing competition in the industry; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks relating to energy costs; risks associated to cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; reliance on key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor; cybersecurity risks; ability and constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks; risks related to the economy generally; risk of litigation; conflicts of interest; risks relating to certain remedies being limited and the difficulty of enforcement of judgments and effect service outside of Canada ; risks related to future acquisitions or dispositions; sales by existing shareholders; limited research and data relating to cannabis; as well as those risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Management, Discussion and Analysis dated March 11, 2021 , and in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2021 , and as described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management’s expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, disclosure in this press release as well as statements regarding the Company’s objectives, plans and goals, including future operating results and economic performance may make reference to or involve forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about the Company’s prospective results of operations, production and production efficiency, commercialization, revenue and cash on hand, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set second in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company’s future business operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited management prepared financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. Financial statements for the period will be released and filed under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com no later than May 12, 2021 . All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such unaudited financial statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes, to the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s unaudited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s unaudited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-reports-record-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operational-results-301287757.html
SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
