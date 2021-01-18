Nextleaf Solutions Granted Patent for CBD Prodrug and Prepares for Pharmaceutical Participation

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted the Company a patent for the acetylation of cannabinoids. More specifically, the patent covers a process for acetylating cannabidiol (“CBD”), and subsequent refinement of CBD-O-Acetate using a proprietary extraction and distillation technique.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCVOJPYFDAI

The Company owns 12 issued U.S. patents and 70 issued patents globally for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids – representing the 2nd largest patent portfolio among all cannabis companies.

“We expect the results of the 2020 U.S. elections will have a transformational effect on the commercial value of our U.S. patent portfolio,” stated Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “The world’s largest cannabis company launching the industry’s first patent infringement lawsuit against GW Pharma on December 22, 2020 demonstrates the value of patents and intellectual property in the cannabis industry.”

This patented process to produce CBD-O-Acetate enables the standardization of a more potent analog of CBD through targeted drug delivery. Prodrugs utilize various physical and chemical modifications to improve features of active drugs. Maintaining the integrity of the molecule and its ability to deliver drugs to precisely targeted areas in the body may increase efficacy for desired outcomes.

The Company believes an orally consumable CBD metabolic prodrug produced under its patented process for acetylating cannabidiol will enhance the therapeutic potency of CBD.

OILS already owns U.S. patents for the acetylation of THC, and the acetylation of CBD. The Company’s patent portfolio and Health Canada licenses for cannabis processing and research presents an entry point for pharmaceutical firms looking to manufacture cannabinoid prodrugs in a federally legal jurisdiction.

The Company plans to commercialize this intellectual property (“IP”) through IP licensing, and the production of IP protected cannabinoid-based products as legally permitted by Health Canada.

Nextleaf has engaged Kronos Capital Partners Inc. (“Kronos”) to pursue and evaluate global strategic partners and investors. Kronos is a strategic advisor and an active investor in the global cannabis and life science sectors.

About Nextleaf®

OILS is the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, having developed the 2nd largest portfolio of U.S. patents among all cannabis companies. The Company wholesales THC and CBD oils and provides extraction services through its wholly owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. The Company’s automated closed-loop extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into distilled oils. Nextleaf Labs holds Health Canada licenses for standard processing and research under the Cannabis Act, allowing for a number of licenced activities including sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns a portfolio of 12 issued U.S. patents, and 70 issued patents globally, for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72247

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Nextleaf Solutions

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Nextleaf Solutions using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Code Negotiates Extension on its Option to Purchase up to 51% of Arcology

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) The Company announces that it has recently negotiated an extension to its option to purchase another 21% of Arcology for another year by an investment of $1,000,000. If the company exercises that option, it would then own 51

The Company is clarifying that in its press release of January 15th regarding the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire bit mining infrastructure, that the first phase will deliver 9,450 terahash per second, not 9,450 petahash as stated.

Keep reading... Show less

Lobe Sciences Announces Management Changes and New Director

Appointment of Philip Young as CEO and director adds a seasoned executive with a track record of new device and therapeutics development, FDA/regulatory approvals, capital markets, M&A and operational success

 Lobe Sciences Ltd (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip J. Young as Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Company, effective January 15, 2021. Mr. Young replaces Thomas Baird, who resigned as CEO as of the same date.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” Initiative

2020 Program Focused on Building Local Communities

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today its employees volunteered over 5,000 service hours during a seven-month period in 2020 as part of Cresco’s “Make a Difference” initiative.

Keep reading... Show less

Lexaria Appoints New Board Member

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Al Reese, Jr., to its Board of Directors

Mr. Reese has over 40 years experience in public and private businesses including as CFO of a formerly Nasdaq-listed energy company where he arranged finance transactions totaling over $10 billion dollars during his 20-year tenure. Mr. Reese was a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of a community bank in Texas for ten years until such time as it was acquired by a larger banking group in 2018.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mexico Sets Cannabis Regulations

Mexico looks to be closer than ever to cannabis reform, with the country releasing its regulation plans to make the drug legal in medical settings.

Meanwhile, despite the financial hardships seen recently in the Canadian cannabis market, CEOs in the country are still receiving top dollar, as per a new study.

Keep reading... Show less