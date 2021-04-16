Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, announces that Charles Lamb will be stepping down as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from April 16, 2021, to focus on his other business interests

Charles has been an integral part of the Board’s efforts to grow the Company since its inception and has played a key role in the Company’s shift in strategy to focus on growing the Love Hemp brand globally.

Love Hemp will continue to develop the team over the coming months, focussing on maximising the significant business opportunities available to the Company as well as preparing it for its upcoming move to the London Stock Exchange’s Main List as announced on 8 April 2021.

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group, commented: “Charles has made a significant contribution to the Company over a period of successful growth and refocussing. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for all his efforts and support and wish him the best with future endeavours.

“As we move towards a listing on the Main Market, we will be looking to strengthen our Board with those who are able to provide experience and guidance to support our future growth.”

www.lovehempgroup.com

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC

