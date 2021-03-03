Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Change of Name

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s announcement on 15 February 2021, the change of name from World High Life Plc to Love Hemp Group PLC has become effective

All share certificates that are presently in the hands of investors will be valid and do not need to be exchanged for new share certificates.

Andrew Male, Chairman and Director of Love Hemp, says “The name change aligns the listed company with the operational entity and most importantly, the brand that everyone knows, Love Hemp.”

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Love Hemp is positioned to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

www.lovehempgroup.com

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633159/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Change-of-Name

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

