IIROC Trading Halt – SIRE

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sire Bioscience Inc.

CSE Symbol: SIRE

All Issues: No

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/04/c8409.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Sire Biosciences

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Sire Biosciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Khiron Announces Live Webcast and Upcoming Investor Events

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres Khiron CEO and director, along with members of the Khiron management team, will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00am ET to discuss recent results and management’s outlook for 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant’s Jusu Begins Expansion into U.S. Market

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) is pleased to announce it has engaged the Thank You Merci’s sales and merchandising team (“TYM”) to represent Jusu Body, Jusu Life, and Jusu Juice; commencing immediately. TYM offers full-service sales representation and key account management for all channels in Canada & the USA. Better Plant already sells its wholly owned Jusu brands through its direct-to-consumer eCommerce platforms and is now augmenting those sales through retail channels.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/73630_1ca7f5e3b46df895_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Codebase Announces Closing of Financing

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”). The Company raised proceeds of $637,092 through the sale of 3,981,825 units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $30,094.40 and issued 188,110 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units. Securities issued as a result of closing of this final tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period until June 4, 2021. Insiders subscribed for a total of 225,000 units

Each unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 per share until February 3, 2023, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.30 or more for 10 consecutive days.

Keep reading... Show less

Aion Therapeutic Grants Stock Options; Announces Management Change

Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (“Aion Therapeutic” or the “Company”) announced today that it has granted and issued options for the purchase of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company to a number of the Company’s officers, directors and consultants. The stock options were granted on February 2, 2021 in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

The stock options issued by the Company are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and a day under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less

TransCanna Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$2 Million Secured Convertible Loan

Loan to Increase Production Capacity by 400% & Shift Company into a Cashflow Positive Status Once Daly Facility Opened

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Wild Horse Properties L.P. (the “Lender” or “Wild Horse”) for a secured convertible loan (the “Convertible Loan”) in the aggregate principal amount of US$2 million (the “Principal Amount.”).

Keep reading... Show less