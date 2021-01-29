Heritage Cannabis Announces Pura Vida and Purefarma Join Premium 5 as Brands Now Available in Ontario

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) to sell its Purefarma and Pura Vida branded products in the province.

With these orders, Heritage now has three brands available in Ontario, as the newly acquired Premium 5 brand has been available at the OCS since early December 2020. Beginning in mid-February, customers in Ontario will be able to purchase Pura Vida’s DayBreak Sativa Honey Oil Drops and NightFall Indica Honey Oil Drops, as well as Purefarma’s Hemplixir 30 CBD Oil and 15:15 Balance CBD Oil. These brands are currently available for purchase in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as across Canada via medical access at www.patient-choice.com .

Heritage CEO Clint Sharples said, “This initial order from Ontario will bring Heritage’s award winning Purefarma and Pura Vida full spectrum products to consumers in the province, expanding our brand exposure across the country. They join the very popular Premium 5 branded products in the fastest expanding market in Canada. As we have experienced in other provinces where these products are available, we expect our tinctures to be in high-demand. They are well-priced, premium products and a strong percentage of the frequent requests we receive for them come from Ontario.”

Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, and Premium 5 brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida and Premium 5 brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Heritage Cannabis HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”
Clint Sharples
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

