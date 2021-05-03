Gage Growth Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

– Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (“Gage” or the “Company”), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Eight Capital – Seed to Scale: Emerging Opportunities in US Cannabis
Presentation: Tuesday, May 4 th , 2021 – 10:00AM EST

Canaccord Genuity – Cannabis Virtual Conference
Panel Discussion: Tuesday, May 11 th , 2021 – 12:00PM EST
Virtual one-on-one meetings with the Company are available

Benzinga – Global Small Cap Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 13 th , 2021 – 11:50AM EST
Presentation: Thursday, May 13 th , 2021 – 2:00PM EST

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm’s founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage’s portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 “Class C” cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com .

Instagram: @gagecannabis
Facebook: @gageusa
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

Gage Contact:
1-(833)-455-GAGE (4243)
IR@gageusa.com

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.  Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Gage’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Gage’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, statements about the opening and financial performance of the Dispensary.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Gage is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Gage has made certain assumptions. Although Gage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: unexpected costs or delays in the completion of the Company’s proposed dispensaries and other operations; negative results experienced by the Company as a result of general economic conditions or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delays in the ability of the Company to obtain certain regulatory approvals; unforeseen delays or costs in the completion of the Company’s construction projects; adverse changes to demand for cannabis products; ongoing projects by competitors that may impact the relative size of the Company’s operations; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Gage does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

