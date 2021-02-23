FinCanna Increases Private Placement to $2 Million

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna” or the “Company”) (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) is pleased to announce that following higher than anticipated demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from $1.5 million to $2 million. FinCanna will now issue up to 16,000,000 Units (the “Units”) at a purchase price of C$0.125 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement

The company may pay finders’ fees on a portion of the offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is no material fact or material change regarding FinCanna that has not been generally disclosed.

FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund additional royalty investment opportunities and the Company’s ongoing working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, the closing of the Private Placement, expected terms and conditions of the Private Placement, the completion, terms and size of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ability to find suitable subscribers for the Private Placement. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the Private Placement will occur or that, if the Private Placement does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. FinCanna assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE: FinCanna Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631251/FinCanna-Increases-Private-Placement-to-2-Million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

FinCanna Capital Corp.

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from FinCanna Capital Corp. using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Green Thumb Industries Raises US$56,000,000 Selling Approximately 1.6 Million Shares in the U.S.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that it raised approximately $56,000,000 from the Form S-1 registration statement relating to the potential sale of up to 10,000,000 of its subordinate voting shares (the “Registration Statement”), that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as of February 8, 2021. Green Thumb received and accepted offers from investors to purchase 1.6 million registered subordinate voting shares at US$35.50 per share for a total of approximately $56,000,000. The sale will close on February 23, 2021, and follows the previous sale of shares pursuant to the Registration Statement that closed on February 9, 2021, for $100,000,000.

“The strength of investor demand suggests growing confidence within the U.S. capital markets for cannabis,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The Green Thumb team is excited by the momentum and is proactively advocating for U.S. cannabis companies to receive access to U.S. exchanges like our Canadian peers. This access is a key step to unlock greater job creation, significantly more tax revenue and a more robust effort to right some of the wrongs caused by the war on drugs.”

Keep reading... Show less

Khiron and Tecnologico de Monterrey of Mexico Launch First Internationally Accredited Medical Cannabis Diploma in Latin America

  • International Diploma in Medicinal Cannabis for Latin American doctors to be hosted virtually through Mexico’s TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS), beginning February 20, 2021
  • Physicians from Mexico and across Latin America will participate in a fee-based 6-week diploma program
  • Diploma marks a historic advance in medical education around the prescription of medicinal cannabis in Mexico and the Latin America region
  • Mexico emerges as a key player in the global medical cannabis market following the signing of legislation in January 2021
  • Khiron plans to build on the success of its vertically integrated model in Colombia , expanding the Company’s Zerenia medical cannabis clinics across major cities in Mexico

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announces the Company has introduced Latin America’s first internationally accredited post graduate medical cannabis program. Hosted in partnership with Mexico’s TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences, this first of its kind program provides essential medical cannabis education to practicing doctors and comes as Khiron plans to roll out its satellite clinic and market awareness strategy in Mexico .

Keep reading... Show less

Louisiana Supermarket Chain Matherne’s to Carry KOIOS Nootropic Beverages Starting March 4, 2021

Following the recent addition of several new store placements and distribution agreements, Louisiana supermarket chain Matherne’s will begin carrying all five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS™ nootropic beverage product starting next Thursday, March 4th. One especially notable Matherne’s supermarket location is on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge (total enrolment of 34,290 in 2020 2 ), which is across from the university’s “Tiger Stadium”, the eighth-largest stadium in the world with a capacity of 102,321.

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its footprint in the state of Louisiana with the upcoming addition of its KOIOS ™ nootropic beverage product to the beverage aisles of all locations of Matherne’s Market (“Matherne’s”), a local supermarket chain based in Baton Rouge, the state’s capital. As of February 2021, the Company’s beverage products are sold in approximately 20 points of sale in Louisiana, including certain Walmart locations. In a press release dated November 4, 2020 the Company announced that its Fit Soda ™ line of functional beverages was being carried in more than 100 HEB supermarkets in Texas, a neighbouring state to Louisiana. To date in 2021, Koios has announced new distribution agreements and retail placements of its beverage products for regions to include New England Utah Oregon and over 200 convenience stores in Colorado (including national banners such as 7-Eleven and Shell ). As the Company continues to grow the presence of its beverage products at retail across the United States, local grocery chains have proven to play a key role in accelerating regional market penetration. All five KOIOS ™ flavours ( Black Raspberry Blood Orange Peach Mango Apricot Vanilla and Pear Guava ) are to be available to purchase from Matherne’s stores starting on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Arcology’s Announces that Its Version of Ethereum-Based CryptoKitties Game Outperforms by 1000 to One

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that Arcology has released its improved version of CryptoKitties, the most popular game on the Ethereum blockchain

The game has been optimized to take advantage of Arcology’s processing power and native ability to dynamically adjust to network demands. To simulate approximately nine months of gameplay, Zhang’s team created five million user accounts that generated 2.5 million transactions running on 32 Ethereum Virtual Machines, or EVMs.

Keep reading... Show less

World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Submits Novel Food Dossier to FSA

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, leading UK-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited, (“Love Hemp”), has submitted its Novel Food dossier to the Food Standards Agency (“FSA

The dossier submitted by Love Hemp is in support of the FSA’s move to regulate a currently unregulated CBD market in the UK.

Keep reading... Show less