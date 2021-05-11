Curaleaf International Launches Range of Medical Cannabis Products in Germany

Poised for Rapid Growth in Europe’s Largest Medical Cannabis Market

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that wholly owned Curaleaf International subsidiary Adven GmbH (“Adven”) has launched its own range of medical cannabis products in Germany Europe’s largest medical cannabis market.  The initial launch of a high THC oil product aims to meet immediate patient demand and will be extended over the course of the year to incorporate a number of different strengths and THCCBD formulations in both oil and flower formats, addressing a wide range of patient needs. Germany is Europe’s largest medical cannabis market and is expected to be worth US$2.1 billion by 2025 1 .

Antonio Costanzo , CEO of Curaleaf International, said, “We are very pleased to bring our first medical cannabis products to market in Germany and, with the rapid extension of our product range in 2021, establishing ourselves as a leader in Europe’s largest medical cannabis market. Curaleaf International’s European supply chain, from cultivation to product research and development and EU-GMP manufacturing processes across Europe , means we are able to guarantee a consistency of product and price to clinicians and patients in need of the highest quality medical cannabis.”

Julian Vaterrodt, Managing Director, Adven GmbH, added, “German patients and practitioners are increasingly demanding high-quality, consistent and reliable European natural alternatives to help manage a wide range of complaints.  Adven is committed to providing a differentiated product and service for the German market. We focus on providing a consistent supply of high-quality European medical cannabis and cutting-edge digital technologies to improve the patient and healthcare professional experience.”

About Curaleaf International
Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe , Curaleaf International’s vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of  consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR and Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contacts:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Curaleaf International
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
Hannah Du Beke
hdb@emmac.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning Adven GmbH’s (“Adven”), launch of medical cannabis products in Germany . Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

1 Brightfield Group 2020

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-international-launches-range-of-medical-cannabis-products-in-germany-301288388.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/11/c5117.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Numinus Wellness and Optimi Health Submit All-Natural Psilocybin Extract to Health Canada for Pre-Clinical Trial Application

Partnership Aimed at Delivering Psychedelic
Capsule for Dosing Study in Human Clinical Trial

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, and Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, have met another early milestone in the development of an initial all natural psilocybin extract.

Keep reading... Show less

Optimi Health and Numinus Wellness Submit All-Natural Psilocybin Extract to Health Canada for Pre-Clinical Trial Application

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, and Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, have met another early milestone in the development of an initial all natural psilocybin extract.

Optimi and Numinus, through Impact Clinical Trials Accelerator at the University of Calgary (“Impact”), have submitted a pre-clinical trial application to Health Canada for review and comment. Meanwhile, cultivation, research, formulation, and continuous validation studies to produce the investigational psilocybin extract for trial continue at the Health Canada-licensed Numinus lab in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less

Fit Soda Now Carried in Over 1,100 Food Lion Supermarkets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Regions of the United States

After announcing placements of Fit Soda™ in well-known regional grocery chains such as HEB and Sprouts, Koios is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda™ functional beverage is now available in all Food Lion supermarkets, a chain which operates more than 1,100 grocery stores in the eastern United States. As the sugar-free beverage category continues to grow, Coca-Cola recently announced its prediction that its “Coke Zero Sugar” variety will be the firm’s biggest driver of growth in 2021 and beyond. Based on these industry trends, Koios’ objective is to strategically grow the market presence of Fit Soda™, which sold approximately 700,000 units in 2020, its first full calendar year on the market.

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that as of Monday, May 10, 2021 all four flavours of Fit Soda ™ are being carried in more than 1,100 supermarkets operated by Food Lion LLC (“Food Lion”), a multistate grocery chain based in Salisbury, North Carolina. Since November 2020, the Company has placed its Fit Soda ™ functional beverage product with several other regional chains across the United States to include HEB (as announced in a November 4, 2020 press release), all three banners of Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. (as announced in a February 24, 2021 press release), and Sprouts Farmers Market (as announced in a March 4, 2021 press release). Approximately 700,000 units of Fit Soda ™ were sold during the product’s first full calendar year of retail sales in 2020 between retail placements in grocery and foodservice outlets, as well as direct-to-consumer sales through the Koios online store. With the addition of Fit Soda ™ to all 1,100 locations of Food Lion across ten U.S. states, the Company believes there is significant opportunity for Fit Soda ™ to have its best year yet in 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Harvest Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HRVSF

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is fair to Harvest Health shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held.

Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Spyder Cannabis Announces Management and Board Changes

Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) (“Spyder” or the “Company”), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retailer, announced today the appointment of Cameron Wickham as a Director, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and Ankit Gosain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 7, 2021.

Daniel Pelchovitz, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, will continue with Spyder as a Director of the Company and as Chief Executive Officer of Spyder Cannabis Subco Inc., the Company’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Niagara Falls, Ontario and has submitted two additional Retail Store Authorizations to the AGCO, and The Green Spyder Inc., the Company’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC)-licensed, wholly-owned subsidiary that currently operates a cannabis dispensary in Calgary, Alberta.

Keep reading... Show less