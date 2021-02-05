Curaleaf Expands Florida Retail Footprint, Opens 34th Dispensary in the State

Patients in St. Petersburg now have convenient access to two Curaleaf dispensaries

– Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today opened Curaleaf St. Petersburg North, the Company’s 34th dispensary in Florida and 98th dispensary nationwide.

Curaleaf’s second dispensary in St. Petersburg is located at 5935 4th Street and is open to all patients with a valid Florida Medical Marijuana ID card. Curaleaf’s continued expansion throughout Florida provides increased access to high-quality medical cannabis products as statewide demand for medical products reaches record levels. In 2020, Florida generated $1.2 billion in cannabis sales according to BDS Analytics, making it the fourth largest cannabis market in the nation and the largest market outside of the West Coast.

Curaleaf St. Petersburg North offers the same trusted patient care and selection of premium products offered at its retail locations throughout the state, including Select, America’s #1 oil brand. Select Elite Live, a high-quality, high-potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects, quickly became a record-breaking best-selling product in the state reaching $1 million in sales in its first month in the market. Curaleaf offers a suite of innovative products including fast-acting Nano Chews and Nano Drops, Classic Chews, Sublingual Tablets, RSO and Live Blends, giving patients access to a wide variety of product formats to best suit their health and wellness needs.

“Since opening our first dispensary in St. Petersburg in 2018, our team has forged invaluable patient connections, and we look forward to offering our world-class care to even more patients through this second location,” said Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf. “Our commitment to patient education and wellness is reflected in our suite of quality offerings and exceptional retail experience, and we encourage new and returning patients to make Curaleaf part of their cannabis journeys.”

For more information about dispensary hours and pick up options, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 98 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States . Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the retail expansion in Florida . Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Finance and Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-expands-florida-retail-footprint-opens-34th-dispensary-in-the-state-301222939.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/05/c6742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Signs an Exclusive Agreement with Cukierman & Co. Life Sciences to Explore Pharmaceutical Partnerships for the Use of VINIA as an Adjuvant Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes Treatments

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a financial advisory agreement with Cukierman & Co. Investment House Ltd., a full service Israeli financial advisory firm with life sciences expertise and global capabilities, granting it a mandate to explore opportunities for the application of VINIA® as an adjuvant therapy in the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients.

The primary purpose of the agreement is for Cukierman to assist BioHarvest in forming strategic and commercial partnerships with relevant pharmaceutical companies. Over the years, BioHarvest has conducted with VINIA® multiple clinical trials that support VINIA’s structural and functional claims in the cardiovascular field and the results of such trials have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. BioHarvest has also completed a clinical trial administering VINIA® to type 2 diabetes patients being treated with oral antidiabetic medications (no insulin). The double blind and placebo controlled trial was conducted at the Wolfson Medical Center in Israel under the supervision of Prof. Wainstein of the Diabetes Unit, Shackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. The results were presented at the “76th Scientific Sessions” conference of the American Diabetes Association. The results of the clinical trial have demonstrated a statistically significant impact on HbA1c and insulin resistance levels of patients enrolled. Accordingly, the Company has decided to engage Cukierman to assist the Company in engaging with relevant players in the pharmaceutical industry.

Keep reading... Show less

FinCanna Sells Cannabis Extraction Equipment to Investee Company, CTI, for an Increased Royalty Stream

New Equipment Allows CTI to Increase Current Production Capacity Up To 500%

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has sold a portion of its unutilized extraction equipment to investee company, Cultivation Technologies Inc. (“CTI”), located in Palm Desert, CA, for an increased royalty stream

Keep reading... Show less

IIROC Trading Halt – SIRE

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sire Bioscience Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Animal Health Launches SurityPro – A New Generation of CBD Products for Dogs

Science-backed SurityPro CBD soft chews and well drops are formulated to deliver the most CBD per body weight on the market

Canopy Animal Health a division of one of the world’s leading cannabis companies, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) announced the launch of a new line of science-backed CBD products for dogs under the brand name SurityPro™. Leading scientists at Canopy Animal Health developed this new generation of advanced pet specialty CBD products for dogs to support calm behavior, joint health and flexibility, healthy aging, and overall physical and mental well-being in dogs.

Keep reading... Show less

Khiron Announces Live Webcast and Upcoming Investor Events

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres Khiron CEO and director, along with members of the Khiron management team, will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 17 at 11:00am ET to discuss recent results and management’s outlook for 2021.

Keep reading... Show less