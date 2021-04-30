CSE Presents the Cannabis Investor Series

Four special forums during the month of May will focus on cannabis and investing

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cannabis Investor Series, a four-episode virtual series that will provide insights into all key facets of the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry. On each Tuesday in May, participants will hear from trailblazing experts and influencers who are shaping the industry and will learn about the exciting investment opportunities emerging as legal cannabis gains increasing acceptance worldwide. More than 70 companies and personalities will be providing insights.

The Cannabis Investor Series consists of four distinct forums exploring different aspects of the industry in depth:

Episode 1: Investing in American Cannabis (May 4, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)

With cannabis legalization rapidly expanding across the United States, the opportunities for investors are growing as well. This session will explore hot-button topics including the path to further legalization, regional competition, and social equity.

Media Sponsor: Benzinga Cannabis

Episode 2: Cannabis Culture and Capital Markets (May 11, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)

The convergence of cannabis culture and capital markets will be explored through subjects including the legacy and future of cannabis media, building a household cannabis brand, and a profile of New York-based cannabis culture mavens Happy Munkey and their fight for an equitable industry in the state.

Media Sponsor: High Times

Episode 3: Cannabis Health and Wellness (May 18, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)

While so much of the talk around the cannabis industry centres on recreational use, the investment opportunities in health and wellness are expanding just as fast. Speakers will discuss cannabinoid treatments for the brain and mental health, cannabis and community health, cannabis and athletics, and more.

Media Sponsor: Business of Cannabis

Episode 4: The Global Cannabis Economy (May 25, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)

The legalization trend in cannabis is a truly global one. This session will explore what is happening around the world, including medical cannabis in Europe and Israel, cultivation in Mexico and across Latin America, and recent developments in Asia.

Media Sponsor: Prohibition Partners

“The rise of the legal cannabis industry over the past several years has been remarkable,” said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. “At the CSE, we’ve had a front-row seat to observe the sector’s evolution. It has been wonderful to see so many entrepreneurs capitalizing on a rapidly changing regulatory environment to pursue diverse opportunities across the industry. This series will demonstrate that the cannabis sector continues to evolve in new and unpredictable ways, creating tremendous opportunities for investors.”

The list of expert speakers in the Cannabis Investor Series includes:

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL)

Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL)

Ben Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)

Jim Cacioppo, CEO and Chairman of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH)

Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands and former NBA player

Vladimir Bautista and Ramon Reyes, founders of Happy Munkey LLC

Berner, rapper and founder of “Cookies” cannabis brand

Elias Theodorou, mixed martial artist and the first pro athlete to gain a therapeutic-use exemption for medical cannabis

Ross Rebagliati, former Olympic snowboarding champion and founder of Legacy Brands

Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman of 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF)

Steve DeAngelo, cannabis activist and co-founder of the Arcview Group

And many more

To register for the first episode of the Cannabis Investor Series, please visit: https://go.thecse.com/Investing-in-American-Cannabis-Register.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

