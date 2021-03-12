CORRECTION: FinCanna Capital Corp. Clarifies Closing Proceeds of Non-Brokered Private Placement
(This release updates information within the previous release that went out earlier in the day on 3/11/2021)
FinCanna Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “FinCanna”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement announced on February 19, 2021 and February 23, 2021. The Company has issued 17,279,648 Units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,159,956
About FinCanna Capital Corp.
FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.
FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.
For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
“Andriyko Herchak”
CEO & Director
For further information contact:
Investor Relations:
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to find suitable royalty investment opportunities. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to use the funds as set out in the use of proceeds, and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. FinCanna assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
