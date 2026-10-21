Cyberattacks put customer loyalty on the line: 77% of Canadians say they were targeted, while more than half say a breach could cost companies their business

69% of Canadians are more concerned about cyber threats than they were two years ago
Canadians' concerns about cybersecurity are increasingly influencing where they put their trust and what they expect from businesses, according to a new national report released today by Bell Cyber, Modern Cybersecurity: Canadian Expectations and Enterprise Responsibilities.
The findings point to widespread exposure to cyber threats among Canadians and the real consequences that has for businesses. 77% of Canadians say they were personally targeted by a cyberattack in the past year. Nearly four in 10 (38%) have avoided a company because of cybersecurity concerns, while 57% would likely leave after a breach involving their personal information.
The findings also reflect a challenge Bell Cyber sees firsthand: AI is changing the cybersecurity landscape. Three-quarters of Canadians (76%) believe AI is helping criminals create convincing scams faster than organizations can stop them, while nearly half say they have received a communication in the past year they suspected was generated or altered using AI. Yet only 31% are confident Canadian organizations can protect their personal information from AI-enabled attacks.
The confidence gap extends into the workplace. Only 35% of Canadian employees believe they have received adequate cybersecurity training, falling to 22% at small businesses. More than half (56%) have sought cybersecurity information independently.
For businesses, the message is clear: cybersecurity is increasingly inseparable from customer trust. The report identifies four actions organizations can take to strengthen confidence:
- Communicate clearly: Timely threat updates and transparency about data protection are the leading drivers of trust amid AI-driven threats.
- Show the investment: 65% say visible cybersecurity investments increase their trust in a company.
- Train for real threats: Practical, role-specific training helps employees recognize risks and respond effectively.
- Strengthen control over sensitive data: 47% trust organizations more when data is stored on Canadian servers; 40% say the same when cybersecurity is managed by a Canadian provider.
Bell Cyber is helping Canadian organizations defend against cyber attacks through its Autonomous Security Operations Centre (ASOC) and a cybersecurity-specific large language model developed with Cohere. Combining specialized cyber intelligence with AI agents, the ASOC is designed to detect, investigate and contain threats at machine speed, with human oversight and response guardrails. Running on Bell AI Fabric in Canada, these capabilities bring together faster response and sovereign control over sensitive security data to help organizations protect their operations and earn customer trust.
Read the full report, Modern Cybersecurity: Canadian Expectations and Enterprise Responsibilities, for the complete findings.
Quotes
"Cyber threats are now part of the operating environment for Canadian organizations and this report shows that cybersecurity is fundamental to how Canadians judge the organizations they do business with. Canadians increasingly companies to protect sensitive information, communicate clearly when something goes wrong and keep pace with increasingly complex threats. Organizations that want to earn and maintain that trust need to be ready to detect and respond quickly."
- John Menezes, President & CEO, Bell Cyber
Methodology
This report is sourced from an online survey commissioned by Bell using Léger's national research panel. The survey was fielded from July 29, 2026 to August 5, 2026 among 1,523 Canadian residents aged 18 and older. Results have been weighted using the most recent Census data to ensure the sample reflects Canada's demographic profile by age, gender, and geography.
While the sample is representative of the Canadian population, the survey was conducted online and is not based on a random probability sample; therefore, a margin of error cannot be calculated. For comparison purposes only, a probability-based sample of this size would have an estimated margin of error of ±3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Bell Canada
Matt Silver
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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