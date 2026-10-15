Customers Bank and Palantir Collaborate to Build an AI-Native Future for Banking

A collaboration built around two key drivers of the Bank's growth: a best-in-class client experience and onboarding new customers at scale.
Customers Bank ("Bank"), the subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) and one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with nearly $27 billion in assets, today announced a collaboration with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). The Bank will deploy Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms to reimagine the deposit onboarding experience for its customers and move at the speed of their business.
Palantir has embedded engineers directly alongside the Bank's in-house AI engineering and technology teams — building on the Bank's own data and systems. That work is aimed at two key drivers of the Bank's growth: a best-in-class customer experience, and the ability to onboard new customers at scale without losing personal touch. With deposits growing 15% and client deposit accounts up over 17% year over year, this initiative is designed to sustain and scale that growth trajectory.
"You only get one chance to make a first impression, and for a growing number of our customers, that first impression is how fast and seamlessly we open their account," said Sam Sidhu, President and CEO of Customers Bancorp. "This collaboration with Palantir is the beginning of something bigger for Customers Bank: a shared vision to make every client's first experience with Customers Bank the best in the industry, at the scale our growth demands. This initiative is another step toward our goal: becoming the AI-native leader in banking."
"Customers Bank has already shown it's willing to move faster and build deeper than most banks of its size. This is exactly the kind of use case our platform was built for. We're proud to put our engineers alongside Customers Bank's own AI and technology teams with the goal of building a client deposit onboarding and servicing experience that sets a new bar for the banking industry," said Elias Davis, Office of the CEO at Palantir Technologies, Inc.
The Bank and Palantir will seek to deploy AI and automation to further streamline document collection, entity verification and risk signal aggregation into a more connected, real-time digital application experience.
About Customers Bank
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with nearly $27 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank's commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I, commercial real estate, and residential and personal lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to clients in businesses including: fund finance, venture banking, healthcare, mortgage finance, and equipment finance. Major accolades include:
- Named a Top Performing Bank by American Banker for six consecutive years (2021-2026), including the #1 spot in 2024 among midsize banks ($10B to $50B in assets)
- No. 45 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2026 Forbes Best Banks list
- Net Promoter Score of 81 compared to industry average of 41
A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com .
About Palantir
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, the Bank's and Palantir's respective strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, results, future performance and business expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract, the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms to Customers Bancorp, Inc. and its operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of each party's management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond either party's control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir's and Customers Bank's respective abilities to meet the unique needs of their respective customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy the Bank or its customers or to perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's or Customers Bank's respective platforms' reliability; and either party's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings that Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Palantir respectively make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, neither party undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts:
Customers Bank
CustomersBank@fullyvested.com
Palantir
media@palantir.com