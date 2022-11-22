Market NewsInvesting News

Company's retail presence now at 54 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. The new locations are Curaleaf's 53 rd and 54 th locations to open in the Sunshine State and 144 th nationwide.

Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company's 4 th dispensary in metro Orlando and conveniently stationed for patients on-the-go. Curaleaf Miami South Beach, located at 550 Collins Avenue, is centrally positioned to serve patients in the heart of Miami's vibrant South Beach neighborhood and brings the Company's Miami footprint to 7 locations. The new locations offer a broad selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

"We are thrilled to welcome Florida's diverse and rapidly-growing medical cannabis community to these new locations on International Drive in Orlando and Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach , Miami ," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "We look forward to serving new and returning patients from across the Sunshine State with the quality, trusted products they rely on, along with an unrivaled retail experience."

Curaleaf Orlando International Drive began serving patients on Saturday, November 19 th and will host a grand opening event on Friday, December 2 . The celebration will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m. and the Select arcade truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , along with promotional coupons, swag giveaways, music, and complimentary food onsite.

Pending final regulatory approvals, Curaleaf Miami South Beach is scheduled to welcome patients in the coming week. Its grand opening will be held on Friday, December 9 th with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at 9:00 a.m. Onsite celebrations throughout the day will include swag giveaways, games, prizes, music and local vendors.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida , please visit: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

