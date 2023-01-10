VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday , January 10, consumers over the age of 21 can purchase Curaleaf products in dispensaries approved for adult use sales across the state. The locations are Affinity Health & Wellness in New Haven , Rise in Branford , The Botanist in Montville , Fine Fettle in Newington , Stamford and Willimantic , and Willow Brook Wellness by Zen Leaf in Meriden . Products will vary by dispensary and include Curaleaf whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vapes, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Curaleaf team members will participate in onsite event activations and celebrations at each of the approved adult-use dispensaries on Tuesday, January 10 .

Curaleaf serves patients at its four Connecticut dispensaries in Stamford , Hartford , Milford and Groton , and anticipates welcoming adult-use customers in the near future, pending regulatory approvals. Curaleaf will continue to prioritize patient care for individuals registered in the state's medical marijuana program during this period of expansion.

"We are proud to provide Curaleaf products across the state as Connecticut celebrates this important milestone in opening a safe and equitable adult-use cannabis market," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "We commend Governor Lamont and the state legislature for their leadership in the recent expungement of low-level cannabis convictions for over 40,000 residents as part the state's legalization measure."

Connecticut is now one of 21 states to legalize adult-use cannabis sales in the U.S. The state is expected to generate over $215 million in revenue in the first year of adult-use sales. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Connecticut , please visit https://ct.curaleaf.com/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 145 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Analyst Not Counting on US Reform

A top cannabis analyst shared her outlook for US reform this week, and it's not optimistic.

Meanwhile, Canadian operator Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced the sale of an unused facility in Alberta.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

  • ICR 25 th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.

Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Transaction supports the Company's focus on achieving profitability through streamlined operations in Canada

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transactions with OEG Retail Cannabis ("OEGRC") and 420 Investments Ltd. ("FOUR20") to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New York Kicks Off Adult Sales

Just before the end of 2022, the state of New York officially began adult-use cannabis sales.

This past week also brought year-end thoughts from a top analyst in the cannabis space. Despite the struggles of 2022, his comments indicate optimism about what’s ahead for the industry.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis buds with christmas ornaments

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: The Grinch That Stole Banking Reform

Cannabis investors were hopeful, but this Christmas there won’t be anything special under the tree for them.

US banking is looking like a bust, although market participants did get another significant acquisition just before the end of the year, when MediPharm Labs (TSX:LABS,OTCQX:MEDIF) announced a strategy to buy VIVO Cannabis (TSX:VIVO,OTCQB:VVCIF).

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

