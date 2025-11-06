CoreWeave Achieves SemiAnalysis' Platinum ClusterMAX Rating for the Second Consecutive Ranking, Remaining the Industry's Sole Platinum Provider

Repeat recognition underscores CoreWeave's leadership in performance, reliability, and large-scale AI cloud solutions
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that it has once again earned SemiAnalysis' highest honor, the Platinum ClusterMAX™ rating , reaffirming its position as the #1 AI cloud platform for performance, reliability, and scalability. CoreWeave remains the only AI cloud provider to achieve this distinction in SemiAnalysis' evaluation.
The SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ Rating System is the industry's leading independent benchmark for evaluating how cloud providers meet the demands of large-scale AI workloads. SemiAnalysis conducted extensive independent testing and analyzed customer feedback from dozens of providers and determined that CoreWeave is the sole AI cloud provider to meet the rigorous Platinum standard.
"CoreWeave exists to help AI pioneers move faster, scale smarter, and build with confidence. We've engineered our platform from the ground up for AI, giving labs, enterprises, and startups the performance and flexibility they need to accelerate innovation and turn bold ideas into impact," said Peter Salanki, co-founder and chief technology officer at CoreWeave. "This important recognition reflects our ongoing investment in the technology layer that powers AI innovation."
According to the newly launched SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 2.0 report, CoreWeave continues to lead the market across multiple dimensions:
- Security: Industry-leading compliance and protection, including AI/GPU/InfiniBand-specific pentesting, VPC isolation, and real-time threat detection.
- Storage: CoreWeave's CAIOS and LOTA storage systems were noted for industry-leading performance and scalability.
- Orchestration: Recognized Slurm on Kubernetes (SUNK) and CoreWeave Kubernetes Service (CKS) orchestration systems as best-in-class for managing distributed AI workloads with unmatched flexibility and scalability.
- Reliability: Active and passive health checks that remain industry-leading, with advanced automation for node replacement and system recovery.
- Availability: Leading deployment of GB200 and GB300 clusters at scale, positioning CoreWeave at the forefront of next-generation AI cloud availability.
"We congratulate CoreWeave on once again earning the Platinum ClusterMAX™ rating, maintaining its status as the sole Platinum-rated AI cloud provider that we tested," said Dylan Patel, founder, chief executive officer, and chief analyst at SemiAnalysis. "CoreWeave continues to set the benchmark for AI cloud performance by demonstrating strong technical execution and operational maturity in managing large-scale AI cloud solutions."
The Platinum ClusterMAX™ tier represents the highest level of recognition in the AI cloud market. According to SemiAnalysis, providers at this level " consistently excel across all evaluation criteria, " including robust security, competitive pricing, extensive technical expertise, outstanding reliability, and a seamlessly managed Slurm and Kubernetes offering.
This distinction reaffirms CoreWeave's leadership as the premier innovation accelerator across the AI ecosystem. The CoreWeave Cloud continues to be one of the world's most advanced purpose-built infrastructures for AI, allowing customers to achieve up to 20% higher model utilization (MFU) and 96% goodput, driving superior efficiency, reliability, and speed at scale. Beyond infrastructure, CoreWeave is fueling startups with capital and compute via CoreWeave Ventures , driving agent and model development through Weights & Biases , reinforcement learning through OpenPipe , Python-based AI model development through Marimo , and expanding the application of machine learning to physics and engineering through the recent acquisition of Monolith AI .
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to build and scale AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave combines superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs and turn compute into capability. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave became a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
