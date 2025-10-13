Constellation's Second Annual 'CLEAN' Awards Provide Nearly $1.1 Million to Protect the Environment in Plant Communities

Grants from the Constellation Foundation will directly fund 46 nonprofit projects focused on preserving natural resources, wildlife
Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation's largest producer of clean energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today it will provide nearly $1.1 million in support of 46 local environmental stewardship projects across the company's clean energy center communities in Illinois, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Through the second annual Constellation Leading Environmental Accelerators Network (CLEAN) Awards, the Constellation Foundation will directly fund efforts to enhance biodiversity, support climate adaptation, protect ecosystems and increase environmental education as part of the company's commitment to creating cleaner, healthier communities.
A total of 34 nonprofits will receive grants ranging from $4,000 to $125,000. The Foundation, in partnership with Constellation's environmental and sustainability teams, selected the projects , which include construction and refurbishment of wildlife enclosures, urban tree planting initiatives, living shoreline installations and youth nature programs.
"Operating the nation's largest fleet of emissions-free generation is about more than just powering homes and businesses. We have a unique responsibility, and an opportunity, to lead as stewards of the environment," said Bryan Hanson , executive vice president and chief generation officer at Constellation and Constellation Foundation board member. "The CLEAN Awards are our way of recognizing and empowering dedicated sustainability organizations who are rolling up their sleeves every day to help build stronger, more vibrant communities."
Among the recipients of the 2025 CLEAN Awards is Ducks Unlimited, which is leading an effort near Constellation's Nine Mile Point Clean Energy Center in upstate New York to rehabilitate 150 acres of degraded wetlands by removing invasive species, improving hydrology and creating open-water habitats to support fish, birds and other wildlife.
"This critical grant funding from the Constellation Foundation will enable us to improve habitats for waterfowl and wetland-dependent wildlife while enhancing recreational opportunities and outdoor access for the public," said Matthew Wagner, Ducks Unlimited's regional biologist in New York. "Healthy wetlands also provide valuable ecosystem services to local communities such as clean water and increased resilience against extreme weather events."
The Constellation Foundation supports community organizations focused on workforce development, environmental stewardship and clean energy education. To learn more about the CLEAN Awards and other philanthropic programs at Constellation, visit constellationenergy.com .
