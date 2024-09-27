Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Private Placements
Strata Minerals (ASX:SMX)

Completion of Penny South Gold Project Acquisition

Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the 100%acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Strata Minerals Ltd (previously NickelX Ltd) has completed the 100% acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) which significantly bolsters West Australian Gold exploration portfolio
  • The Penny South Gold Project (“Penny South Project”) located in a world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines1 (“Penny”), owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (“Ramelius”):
    • Penny Mine Project (Penny West/Penny North) is estimated to contain 440,000t of ore at a grade of 22g/t Au (320,000oz Au)2

- The Penny West mine produced 154,000t at 18g/t Au (89,000 Au) in the early 1990’s3

- The Penny North deposit of 569,000t at 16.8g/t (306,000oz) was discovered by Spectrum Metals Limited and subsequently subject to takeover by Ramelius for >$200M during 20204 , with the deposit now being mined and extended

  • The Penny West Shear continues south into the Penny South Project with ~2.5km of strike contained within the Project
  • Average historical drill hole depth across the Penny South Project is ~42m, with only 18 holes deeper than 100m and 7 holes deeper than 200m56 , with no diamond drilling
  • Historic drilling within Penny South Project has encountered various significantly anomalous intersections of gold mineralisation
  • Review of all available Penny South Project data ongoing and the company looks forward to updating shareholders in the coming weeks

Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Peter Woods said:

“We are extremely pleased to have completed this strategic acquisition of the highly prospective Penny South Gold Project following shareholder approval. Securing this asset which is next door and along strike 550m south to one of the highest-grade producing gold mines in Western Australia is very exciting.

We are thankful for the support shown by shareholders to approve the acquisition as we continue to transform the company and now look forward to rapidly progressing the project.

The Company is of the view that the project has not yet been fully tested at depth and we are eager to unlock any potential value.”

Penny South Gold Project, WA

The Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) (Map 1) lies only 550m south of Ramelius’ operating Penny West/North gold mine project (Map 2), which is estimated to contain 440,000t of ore at 22g/t Au (320,000oz Au) (“Penny”) 7 . SMX’s Penny South Gold Project captures a ~2.5km strike extension of the Penny West Shear immediately south of Ramelius’ Penny deposits, southern Youanmi Greenstone Belt (Map 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Strata Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:smxgold investingResource Investing
SMX:AU
Laptop, tablet and paper charts.

KPMG: Building New Mines an "Uphill Struggle," but Execs Positive on Sector Long Term

A recent KPMG report reveals that while mining leaders have a positive outlook on the industry's future, they are facing significant obstacles when it comes to bringing new mines into production.

The survey, which gathered insights from 100 mining executives worldwide, primarily in Canada, highlights challenges related to regulatory compliance, community engagement, environmental concerns and access to capital.

The report indicates that while nearly 80 percent of mining leaders are optimistic about the industry's growth prospects over the next five years, their ability to bring new projects to fruition is being hindered by various factors.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RIM of an announcement regarding the termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Fifield Project, the Avondale Project, funding arrangements and next steps.

Maximus Resources

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to update shareholders on assay results received from a completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit (Hilditch) (90Å Maximus, 10Å Bullabulling Pty Ltd) located on a granted mining tenement 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia

Keep reading...Show less
Becker Mining and alwaysAI to Collaborate on AI Solutions for Mining Industry

Becker Mining Systems, a mining technology solutions company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with alwaysAI to address critical challenges facing the mining sector.

The companies will look at making improvements to a variety of areas in the industry, such as restricted area monitoring, equipment utilization and personal protective equipment compliance.

Using computer vision (CV) technology, Becker and alwaysAI will focus on automating processes and setting up real-time monitoring in order to lower dependence on manual supervision and improve overall safety.

West Cobar Metals Limited

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

West Cobar Metals Limited (“West Cobar”, ASX:WC1) is pleased to advise that assays from the latest drilling of its 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper - Antimony Project (Figure 1), located 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales have shown drill intersections of broad and consistent copper and antimony mineralisation.

×