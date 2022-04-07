Potash Investing News

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Verde Agritech to Hit 3 Million Tonnes in Potash Output Capacity

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were SouthGobi Resources, Verde Agritech, Solitario Zinc, Largo and Steppe Gold.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,273.09 in the early morning last Friday (March 4). It closed the period about 130 points higher at 21,406.86.

The index was on track for a weekly gain, but opened lower on Friday as worries over the war in Ukraine escalated. On Friday, Russia attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Looking over to metals, gold and silver were steady as investors turned to safe-haven assets, while palladium was near its biggest weekly gain in two years on supply concerns. Russia is a top palladium-producing country.

IIROC Trade Resumption - WRX

Western Potash Holdings Corp. and Vantage Chance Limited Enter Into Subscription Agreement

Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a subscription agreement today with Vantage Chance Limited in which Vantage has committed to make a strategic equity investment of C$80,000,000 in Western Potash Holdings Corp. a newly formed company which, upon completion of a reorganization will own 100% of Western Potash Corp. and its Milestone Potash Project. Vantage is a private investment ...

Western Resources Corp. ("Western") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that it has signed a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") today with Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), in which Vantage has committed to make a strategic equity investment of C$80,000,000 (the "Investment Transaction") in Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPHC"), a newly formed company which, upon completion of a reorganization (described below), will own 100% of Western Potash Corp. ("WPC") and its Milestone Potash Project. Vantage is a private investment company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

WPHC was incorporated under British Columbia's Business Corporations Act on January 13, 2022 by Western for the purpose of structuring the transaction. Upon approval by Western's shareholders, and prior to the completion of the transactions contemplated in the Subscription Agreement, Western will transfer its 100% equity interest in WPC (134,017,653 common shares) to WPHC in exchange for an equivalent number of WPHC common shares, which will represent 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WPHC (the "Reorganization").

IIROC Trading Halt - WRX

