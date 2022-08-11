Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is a global mining company that primarily mines copper, gold, and coal in the Asia-Pacific region. The company holds a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest copper-gold-silver mines, which ships concentrate to customers in China. Oyu Tolgoi is located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia, approximately 550 km south of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, and 80 km north of the Mongolia-China border. The company also holds interests in companies that mine molybdenum and rhenium in Australia, and gold at the Kyzyl Gold Project in Kazakhstan.