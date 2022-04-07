Stellar AfricaGold Inc is a precious metal exploration company. Its principal exploration project is the gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. Stellar also holds the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and three permits pending in Cote d'Ivoire. The company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC, and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
Gold n Futures Mineral Corp is an exploration stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ontario. The company operates in one operating segment, Mining exploration. Its project includes Hercules Elmhurst Project and Brady Gold.
MetalCorp Limited
MetalCorp Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores the base and precious metals throughout the Canadian Shield. The company owns an interest in Hemlo East property, Big Lake property and Black Bear Property, among others.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of exploring resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores gold deposits. Its properties include Brenbar Gold Property, Casummit Lake Property, McGarry Royalty, Birney Lake Property, and Other.
Aguila Copper Corp.
Aguila Copper Corp formerly Aguila American Gold Ltd is engaged in the discovery of gold, silver, and copper. The company has acquired 100% ownership through staking, the Cora copper project, located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company targets under-explored districts where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines. Its projects include the WUSA Gold Project, Scorpion-Cinnabar Prospect, Walker Creek Prospect, and Huckleberry Prospect. The company's mineral property interest is in the United States and its corporate assets are located in Canada.