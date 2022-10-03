Splunk Inc.

Press Releases
More Press Releases
Splunk is a cloud-first software company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The company is a major player in two markets: security and full-stack monitoring & analysis. Splunk is currently undergoing a cloud transition as the company weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The firm's top line consists of the sale of software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and maintenance and support.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.