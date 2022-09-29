SNDL Inc, formerly Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes). some of its brands include Sundial, Top Leaf, Palmetto, and Grasslands. Its three reportable segments: are cannabis operations, retail operations and investments.