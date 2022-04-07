Scandium Investing News

Scandium International Mining Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on the development of scandium, rare earth minerals, and other specialty metals, including nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium. Its principal project is the Nyngan Scandium Project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company also operates the Honeybugle Scandium Project.

The Value Potential of Technology Metals In Canada

Imperial Mining Group (TSXV:IPG) President & CEO Peter Cashin was recently interviewed by TheFutureEconomy.ca as part of their Future Of Mining Series. During the discussion, Cashin commented on the state of the Canadian mining industry, including suggestions for what the Canadian government could do to facilitate further growth in the sector. According to Cashin, the Canadian government needs to increase its support of technology metal mining projects due to their importance to the future of Canada’s mineral industry.

“The Canadian mining sector is falling behind on this global opportunity. Right now, most of the material flow for the production of EV batteries – cobalt, nickel and lithium – goes into China. The level of investment that China is willing to put in to discovery of technology metals is proportionally higher because they understand that if they can secure the necessary commodities for battery technology, they will dominate that space.”

Scandium International Receives 3 US Patents

Aside from the three granted patents, the company has an additional 10 US patents pending, as well as corresponding Australian patents.

Australia-focused Scandium International (TSX:SCY) has received three patents for its proprietary intellectual property designed around the extraction and recovery processes for scandium.

The patents relate to the extraction and recovery of scandium from ores, solutions and byproducts; the conversion of scandium intermediates into master alloy and the composition and manufacturing of certain commercial scandium-containing alloys.

Scandium International Testing Alloys for Marine Use

The samples will be used by shipbuilder Austal and other third-party testing groups to determine if the alloys are suitable for use in marine, naval and defense applications.  

Australia-focused critical metals explorer Scandium International (TSX:SCY) will work with shipbuilder Austal (ASX:ASB) to test aluminum alloys containing scandium for marine applications.

The companies have signed a letter of intent (LOI), stating Scandium International will provide Austal with a variety of aluminum alloy samples containing different amounts of scandium.

Imperial To Evaluate Scandium Targets in Quebec

Imperial Mining Group (TSXV:IPG), has announced that it has started up field exploration activities on the Crater Lake scandium project, northeastern Quebec.

Canadian-based Imperial is a new mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Quebec.

