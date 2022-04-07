Scandium International Mining Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on the development of scandium, rare earth minerals, and other specialty metals, including nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium. Its principal project is the Nyngan Scandium Project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company also operates the Honeybugle Scandium Project.
23 April 2019
The Value Potential of Technology Metals In Canada
Imperial Mining Group (TSXV:IPG) President & CEO Peter Cashin was recently interviewed by TheFutureEconomy.ca as part of their Future Of Mining Series. During the discussion, Cashin commented on the state of the Canadian mining industry, including suggestions for what the Canadian government could do to facilitate further growth in the sector. According to Cashin, the Canadian government needs to increase its support of technology metal mining projects due to their importance to the future of Canada’s mineral industry.
“The Canadian mining sector is falling behind on this global opportunity. Right now, most of the material flow for the production of EV batteries – cobalt, nickel and lithium – goes into China. The level of investment that China is willing to put in to discovery of technology metals is proportionally higher because they understand that if they can secure the necessary commodities for battery technology, they will dominate that space.”
Imperial Mining is currently working to establish a scandium supply chain in Canada and the United States, however this is far from a quick process. According to Cashin, a lack of investment in these technology metals could result in a lack of supply moving forward as other countries race Canada to international markets.
To read the full interview, click here.
Click here to connect with Imperial Mining (TSXV:IPG) for an investor presentation.
21 February 2019
Scandium International Receives 3 US Patents
Australia-focused Scandium International (TSX:SCY) has received three patents for its proprietary intellectual property designed around the extraction and recovery processes for scandium.
The patents relate to the extraction and recovery of scandium from ores, solutions and byproducts; the conversion of scandium intermediates into master alloy and the composition and manufacturing of certain commercial scandium-containing alloys.
The processes outlined in the three US patents are included in the definitive feasibility study flowsheet for use at the company’s wholly-owned Nyngan scandium project in Australia.
“The company has made considerable investment in the study and development of flowsheet designs for scandium recovery, and also for scandium product upgrades matching customer preferences,” George Putnam, CEO of Scandium International, said in the press release.
“This intellectual property is being secured through the US Patent system, and corresponding foreign patent systems, for our shareholders and for our projects, current and future.”
Aside from the three granted patents, the critical metals miner has an additional 10 US patents pending, as well as corresponding Australian patents.
There are also plans to file for further patent applications as they are needed, in order to “continue to protect [the company’s] interest in scandium recovery from various resources and marketing scandium products, especially as they relate to novel applications for scandium.”
Earlier in the week, the scandium-focused company released the results from an ongoing aluminum casting trial being conducted by Eck Industries utilizing scandium from Scandium International. The test work includes the development of a new aluminum casting alloy utilizing cerium and scandium.
Initial trial results indicate the new scandium infused alloy, “shows superior resistance to permanent strength erosion in high heat environments.”
The aluminum alloy could offer an affordable alternative to titanium or stainless steel, with potential use in a variety of applications and sectors including, aerospace, automotive and high temperature systems.
“Our research to date suggests that scandium in combination with magnesium and cerium in aluminum offers excellent stability at elevated temperatures,” David Weiss, Eck Industries VP engineering, noted in the announcement. “We continue to develop these systems to maximize performance and minimize cost for structural applications in transportation, aerospace and the military.”
Shares of Scandium International were down 7.89 percent at open on Thursday (February 21), to C$0.17.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
21 November 2018
Scandium International Testing Alloys for Marine Use
Australia-focused critical metals explorer Scandium International (TSX:SCY) will work with shipbuilder Austal (ASX:ASB) to test aluminum alloys containing scandium for marine applications.
The companies have signed a letter of intent (LOI), stating Scandium International will provide Austal with a variety of aluminum alloy samples containing different amounts of scandium.
The samples will be used by Austal and other third party testing groups to determine if the alloys are suitable for use in marine, naval and defense applications.
“We are very pleased to add Austal to our list of partners exploring scandium’s advantages in marine/naval applications,” George Putnam, CEO of Scandium International, said in the press release. “Austal is a design-leader in high-speed marine vessels utilizing aluminum hulls and superstructures for lightweight design and fast, efficient performance.”
Austal is one of world’s leading large high-speed marine vessel manufacturers and also supplies maritime technologies, as well as it fulfills defense contracts with some of the globe’s leading militaries.
With operations in Australia, Vietnam, Philippines and the US, Austal is the largest aluminum marine vessel maker in the world. The mega shipbuilder currently makes the majority of its hulls and superstructures from aluminum.
Scandium International believes the inclusion of scandium to the alloy will make the hulls lighter, and also stronger, with the ability to travel faster.
“We believe scandium additions will deliver unique and useful property values in marine environments, and we believe Austal represents an ideal partner to determine their applicability,” added Putnam.
Results from the alloy testing program will be shared and possibly made public, adhering to any intellectual property guidelines.
Scandium International is currently working to develop its Nyngan scandium project, located in New South Wales, Australia. When production commences at the critical metals site, Nyngan will be the first scandium-only producing mine in the world.
Shares of Scandium International were trading at C$0.215 on Wednesday (November 21).
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
15 August 2018
Imperial To Evaluate Scandium Targets in Quebec
Imperial Mining Group (TSXV:IPG), has announced that it has started up field exploration activities on the Crater Lake scandium project, northeastern Quebec.
Canadian-based Imperial is a new mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Quebec.
As quoted from the press release:
Highlights:
- Work will evaluate two areas on the western part of the property where scandium (Sc) grades of between 400 and 1,600 g/t Sc (two to eight times higher than what is considered economic threshold), and where historical drilling of on one target returned 19 m grading 506 g/t Sc were identified.
- Previous drilling identified a third zone of scandium mineralization which returned up to 62.8 m grading 304 g/t Sc including 1.48 percent Total Rare Earths (TREO).
- Scandium is a rare, high-value technology metal that reportedly trades for between US$2,500 and US$3,700 per kg in the oxide form (USGS, 2017).
“We are very excited about the scandium potential of our Crater Lake project. The targets of primary interest host exceptional surface grab and diamond drillhole scandium grades that are two to eight times higher than the 200 g/t Sc generally considered to be economic,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s president & chief executive Officer. “Scandium demand for use in lightweight, high-strength aluminum alloys, particularly in the aerospace, automotive and defense sectors is expected to grow significantly once an assured supply source outside of Russia or China, has been developed to production. We believe that the Crater Lake project, even at this relatively early stage of development, represents one of the most attractive potential new sources of scandium in the world.”
