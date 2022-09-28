Company ProfilesInvesting News

Salona Global Medical Device Corp is a US based, acquisition-focused medical device company. SGMD plans to continue to acquire small, private medical device companies and expand their revenues globally post acquisition. SGMD has a solid balance sheet, deep acquisition pipeline and a team (former DJO & PHM) with a strong track record of both inorganic growth through acquisitions and organic growth through development of global sales, economies of scope, and economies of scale.

