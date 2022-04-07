RT Minerals Corp is a junior exploration company. It holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property with a total area of 544 acres, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, RTM will acquire control of a 100% interest in a further 24,536 acres of mineral properties that adjoin the RTM Link-Catharine property.
