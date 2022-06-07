Red Eagle Mining Corp is a Canada-based development-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Geographically it operates in the countries of Canada and Colombia. It focuses on building shareholder value through discovering and developing gold projects with low costs and low technical risks in Colombia. The company primarily explores for Gold and owns interests in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares.
Top Stories This Week: US$6.7 Billion Deal Hits Gold Sector, Price at Highest in a Month
Gold Fields announced plans to acquire Yamana Gold in a deal with C$6.7 billion; meanwhile, gold climbed to its highest price in a month before pulling back.
The gold price traded within a fairly broad range this week, hitting a low of about US$1,830 per ounce on Wednesday (June 1) and a high of just over US$1,870 on Thursday (June 2).
Market watchers blamed the yellow metal's fall on a stronger US dollar and better Treasury yields, while its comeback has been attributed to weakness in the dollar and factors such as private payroll data.
Gold was at around US$1,850 at the time of this writing on Friday (June 3) morning, facing headwinds from dollar strength again, as well as better-than-expected US jobs data, which shows 390,000 jobs were added in May.
Friday's jobs data has generated further discussions about the next steps from the US Federal Reserve. The Fed has hiked rates twice so far in 2022, with two additional 50 basis point increases now widely expected at its next meetings in June and July. The June meeting is coming up in about two weeks, running from the 13th to 14th.
Gold's price activity is always a key topic of discussion, but M&A activity was also in focus this week — Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) announced plans to acquire Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI,NYSE:AUY,LSE:AUY) in a US$6.7 billion deal that would make the combined company the world's fourth largest producer of the yellow metal.
Gold Fields' press release about the acquisition describes Yamana as a "natural fit" for the company, while Yamana's executive chairman said the transaction is an "outstanding opportunity" for his firm's shareholders.
The Financial Post quotes Fahad Tariq of Credit Suisse as saying that like other recent gold deals, the Gold Fields/Yamana tie up will help the combined company achieve more relevance for investors through scale.
Yamana's share price reached a high of C$7.41 on the TSX this week after closing at C$6.75 the day before the deal was announced. It closed Friday up 8.48 percent at C$7.16.
Before we wrap up, I want to briefly hone in on the cannabis sector. INN's Bryan Mc Govern recently attended the Lift & Co. Expo in Toronto, where he had the chance to speak with industry leaders about key themes in the space.
One topic he touched on is the SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would ease financial business restrictions on US-based cannabis companies. Experts believe that, although it doesn't focus on Canadian players, it could help them in the long run. Notably, Nawan Butt of Purpose Investments said that it would help free up investment capital for Canadian companies, which are currently competing with their American counterparts.
"When Canadians and Americans are not competing for the same pool of capital anymore, and capital in Canada becomes more available for Canadian players, we'll see a lot better financing conditions for smaller players" — Nawan Butt, Purpose Investments
However, this outcome is still a big "if" — the SAFE Banking Act has passed the House multiple times, but has never made it through the Senate.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rights Issue Completion - Impact Raises $3.2 Million
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Impact Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Renounceable Rights Issue (Issue) announced on 26 April 2022 has closed raising $3.2 Million (before costs). The Company will issue 290,908,970 new fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and 158,254,389 new listed options exercisable at $0.02, with an expiry date of 2 June 2024 (Options). The Options will be quoted under the ASX code IPTOB.
Impact’s Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said “We are very pleased to have raised this significant amount from shareholders and new investors in what has been the most volatile market for several years. We are now funded for our exploration programmes on our significant and exciting battery and strategic metals projects here in Western Australia for the next 18 months. We have recently completed drill programmes and soil geochemistry surveys at several of our projects as well as an airborne EM survey over our flagship Arkun project.
We look forward to analysing the results of all of this work and getting on with follow up drilling. We thank everyone for their significant support in this raising and in particular our lead manager Mahe Capital. Given the success of the raising we have decided to now close the issue and will not be placing any further shortfall.”
The net proceeds will enable the Company to complete its early-stage exploration programmes across its battery and strategic project portfolio in Western Australia. At the flagship Arkun Project, a major airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey has just been completed and extensive follow up soil geochemistry and ground geophysical surveys will now be undertaken to define drill targets to be tested in late 2022 and 2023.
The Company would like to thank all its shareholders for their support of the Issue and would like to welcome new investors to the register. It is noted that the Company’s directors also took up their full entitlements, demonstrating a strong commitment to and confidence in the Company’s projects and its future.
The final allocations are set out below:
Mahe Capital Pty Ltd advised Impact Minerals on the Issue and acted as Lead Manager and Underwriter to the capital raising.
The new securities are expected will be issued today Friday, 3 June 2022, in accordance with the updated timetable. The Directors in conjunction with the Underwriter have resolved to close the Issue and will not be seeking to place the balance of the shortfall.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Managing Director.
If you have any queries concerning the Entitlement Offer, please contact the Company Secretary on +61 (08) 6454 6666.
Dr Mike Jones
Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
Recession or Soft Landing? 6 Experts Weigh in on What's Next
The US Federal Reserve is working to fight inflation, but will it cause a recession in the process? Experts share their thoughts on the central bank's way forward.
After 2021's record spending, hard economic news in 2022 has prompted questions about a recession.
Surging energy prices and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine have impacted a weakened global economy that is still grappling with lingering pandemic supply chain disruptions.
Inflation reached multi-decade highs earlier this year, prompting central banks around the world to begin raising interest rates. Rates in the US could hit 2.5 percent by year’s end, a move that saw support from President Joe Biden in a May 30 opinion piece printed in the Wall Street Journal.
“First, the Federal Reserve has a primary responsibility to control inflation,” he said.
“My predecessor demeaned the Fed, and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation. I won’t do this.” The head of state concluded by noting that “fighting inflation is the country’s top economic challenge right now.”
But will the Fed’s economic measures be enough to stave off a recessionary period?
At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, many of the experts the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to weighed in on the US economy and the likelihood of a recession. Here's what they had to say.
Garofalo: Fed will have to slow ambitious hiking plans
So far in 2022 the Fed has hiked rates twice, with two more 50 basis point increases expected at its upcoming June and July meetings. The question for many market watchers is how far it will be able to get.
David Garofalo, CEO and chairman of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), believes the central bank needs to find a balance between spurring economic activity and implementing measures to combat inflation.
“I think the Federal Reserve is going to be a lot more tentative because of the amount of debt at the sovereign and personal levels. If they raise nominal interest rates too high, that'll lead to stagflation, a deep recession,” he said. He expects a reversal from the Fed in the medium term, and ultimately believes a recession is unavoidable.
“A recession is inevitable, because we've gone through a dozen years or so since the credit crisis of excess in the system — in terms of excess money supply, low interest rates, extreme amounts of debt strapped on both the personal and sovereign levels,” Garofalo explained.
“There is going to be a reckoning — there's going to have to be deleveraging, which will lead to a slowdown in economic activity. That's why I think the Federal Reserve and the other central banks globally are going to have to reverse course in order to try to achieve a soft landing ... I think that's going to be very difficult to actually achieve.”
Hodge: US recession may already be here
This sentiment was repeated by Nick Hodge, editor of Daily Profit Cycle and co-owner of Digest Publishing. The precious metals and energy expert warned investors to be mindful of economic tallies that may look more promising than they really are, noting that the US may already be in recession territory.
“You're comparing GDP numbers from 2021 that were themselves being compared to lockdown numbers in 2020,” Hodge told INN. “So 2021 numbers looked very good because they were being compared to people locked in their homes; commensurately 2022 doesn't look good stacked next to 2021."
With the brunt of the pandemic now over, Hodge said it should be time for economic growth. “And it is, in fact, not growing,” the expert said. “Look at the supply chain, look at the labor shortages that we're facing, look at the prices that consumers are facing. You're very much headed into a recession, like I say, if you're not there already.”
Hodge also offered the definition of a recession as further proof that the US could be in one now.
“The classic definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, and you've had one already — we're smack dab in the middle of the second quarter,” he said.
Depending on the length of a potential recession, Hodge believes gold is poised to benefit, pointing out that the yellow metal performs adversely amid rising interest rates.
“You're in a period of tumult here. I would say you're waiting for the Fed to pivot (and) say, 'We can't raise as many times as we want to because we won't be able to pay off the debt.' Things are starting to break in the bond market, and the consumer can't take it," he said. “And I think at that point, you'll have gold take off in earnest.”
Rule: Bear market = buying opportunity
Rick Rule, proprietor of Rule Investment Media, also sees an opportunity where some may see chaos.
“You know, bear markets really are sales, and if you think that sales are good, then these are good,” said the veteran investor and speculator, who also warned that he is “approaching this one with caution.”
“(That's) because it's been a really long time since the markets have had a real crisis in confidence. And I'm no market forecaster, but part of me suggests this could get worse before it's going to get better.”
While encouraging bargain hunting, Rule did admit that the economy's trajectory has a recessionary tone.
“When you have an economy that has been as much a consequence of both liquidity and confidence as this one has, you're always nervous,” he said, joking that he has successfully called 17 of the last three recessions.
“It wouldn't surprise me to see a recession,” Rule said.
DiMartino Booth: Is the economy a rudderless ship?
Similar to Hodge, Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder and CEO of Quill Intelligence, thinks the world could already be in the midst of a recession despite heightened consumer spending in the US.
She explained that although a “massive bear market rally" is in the works, the globalized nature of the world means the economic slowdown in China and Germany will have a ripple effect.
“American consumers in particular have been supporting spending, absent inflation, keeping up with their wages and incomes — they've been supporting their spending with credit cards,” she said. “We anticipate that the recession that we could very possibly be in right now is going to be a little bit more prolonged, again because of its global nature, and because American consumers are not going down without a fight.”
Not only is consumer spending a factor, but 2021 inventories have also proved to be a detriment this year.
“The main contributors to the third and fourth quarter of 2021’s GDP growth in the US were inventories,” she said. “And we're learning for many retailers across the full spectrum that inventories have swung in the other direction, and oftentimes, as we know, the pendulum swings too far from one side to the other.
“So now companies are sitting on much too much inventory. And that means that the contributions that added so much to GDP growth in the second half of 2021, they're conspicuous in their absence in the first half of this year.”
This absence has already led to a negative print for GDP in the first quarter of 2022.
“And there's every indication, given how quickly consumption is slowing — and we're only midway through the spring quarter — that we could indeed see a second negative print in this quarter, if not in the third or the fourth quarter going forward,” according to the head of Quill Intelligence.
While some are hoping for a soft economic landing, DiMartino Booth is much more pragmatic, noting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that “there are certain things that are out of our control that may preclude this idea of landing the economy softly.”
Tiggre: War, inflation and debt, oh my
While DiMartino Booth is concerned that the Fed won’t be able to steer the economy to safety, founder and editor of the IndependentSpeculator.com Lobo Tiggre has other concerns.
“If we get a recession, it doesn't have to be deflationary,” he said. “Because a lot of the recession camp has been saying, 'Well, that's going to bring prices down.' But what if it doesn't? What if you actually have this economic weakness and prices are still going higher?”
The economic effects of the war in Ukraine are also a factor that Tiggre sees having a significant global impact.
“The sanctions and economic war … are a big deal (and) are not going away,” he said. “So I think the possibility of a recession here instead of a stagflation, which is just kind of weak muddling along and high inflation, but actually, you know, retreating economic action, plus high inflation. I think that's a distinct possibility.”
Like DiMartino Booth, Tiggre explained that the negative Q1 GDP means the US is at least halfway there. “We'll see if there's a negative print in Q2 — that is officially a recession,” he said.
Although most of the experts INN spoke with have little faith that the Fed can navigate a soft landing, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, advised investors to stay calm.
“You have people saying, 'Well, they're going to either kill inflation and throw us into a recession, or they're going to let inflation run,'” Christian told INN, adding that monetary authorities have spent the last four decades learning deeply about monetary policy management.
“It is quite possible that the Fed will succeed in quelling inflationary pressures, insofar as it's possible for the Fed to do that without throwing us into a recession,” he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Silver Hammer Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3,000,000
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered and a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,007,048.68.
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered and a concurrent non-brokered private placement (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $3,007,048.68. The brokered portion of the Offering (the "Brokered Offering") was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") and consisted of the sale of 7,325,286 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,783,608.68 at a price of $0.38 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit consisted of one Common Share (each, a "Common Share", and collectively the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
Under the non-brokered portion of the Offering the Company raised gross proceeds of $223,440.00, through the sale of 588,000 Units at the Offering Price. The Offering was announced on May 16, 2022.
The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated June 2, 2022 entered into between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent.
As consideration for Agent's services in connection with the Brokered Offering, the Agent received a cash commission of $182,145.95, a cash advisory fee of $8,900.00, and 502,831 broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any underlying securities, are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, the Eliza Silver Project in Nevada, the Silverton Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, and for general and working capital purposes.
Directors and officers of the Company purchased an aggregate of 77,600 Units in the Offering. The participation by such insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.
About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.
Forward-Looking Information
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
Morgan Lekstrom, President and CEO
Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada
For further information contact:
Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp.
T: 604.908.1695
E: investors@silverhammermining.com
For media inquiries, contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.
T: 416.489.0092
E: media@primorisgroup.com
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Click here to connect with Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB: HAMRF) to receive an Investor Presentation