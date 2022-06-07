Gold Investing News

Red Eagle Mining Corp is a Canada-based development-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Geographically it operates in the countries of Canada and Colombia. It focuses on building shareholder value through discovering and developing gold projects with low costs and low technical risks in Colombia. The company primarily explores for Gold and owns interests in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares.

Top Stories This Week: US$6.7 Billion Deal Hits Gold Sector, Price at Highest in a Month

Gold Fields announced plans to acquire Yamana Gold in a deal with C$6.7 billion; meanwhile, gold climbed to its highest price in a month before pulling back.

The gold price traded within a fairly broad range this week, hitting a low of about US$1,830 per ounce on Wednesday (June 1) and a high of just over US$1,870 on Thursday (June 2).

Market watchers blamed the yellow metal's fall on a stronger US dollar and better Treasury yields, while its comeback has been attributed to weakness in the dollar and factors such as private payroll data.

Gold was at around US$1,850 at the time of this writing on Friday (June 3) morning, facing headwinds from dollar strength again, as well as better-than-expected US jobs data, which shows 390,000 jobs were added in May.

Rights Issue Completion - Impact Raises $3.2 Million

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Impact Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Renounceable Rights Issue (Issue) announced on 26 April 2022 has closed raising $3.2 Million (before costs). The Company will issue 290,908,970 new fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and 158,254,389 new listed options exercisable at $0.02, with an expiry date of 2 June 2024 (Options). The Options will be quoted under the ASX code IPTOB.

Impact’s Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said “We are very pleased to have raised this significant amount from shareholders and new investors in what has been the most volatile market for several years. We are now funded for our exploration programmes on our significant and exciting battery and strategic metals projects here in Western Australia for the next 18 months. We have recently completed drill programmes and soil geochemistry surveys at several of our projects as well as an airborne EM survey over our flagship Arkun project.

Recession or Soft Landing? 6 Experts Weigh in on What's Next

The US Federal Reserve is working to fight inflation, but will it cause a recession in the process? Experts share their thoughts on the central bank's way forward.

After 2021's record spending, hard economic news in 2022 has prompted questions about a recession.

Surging energy prices and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine have impacted a weakened global economy that is still grappling with lingering pandemic supply chain disruptions.

Inflation reached multi-decade highs earlier this year, prompting central banks around the world to begin raising interest rates. Rates in the US could hit 2.5 percent by year’s end, a move that saw support from President Joe Biden in a May 30 opinion piece printed in the Wall Street Journal.

Silver Hammer Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3,000,000

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered and a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,007,048.68.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered and a concurrent non-brokered private placement (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $3,007,048.68. The brokered portion of the Offering (the "Brokered Offering") was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") and consisted of the sale of 7,325,286 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,783,608.68 at a price of $0.38 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit consisted of one Common Share (each, a "Common Share", and collectively the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Under the non-brokered portion of the Offering the Company raised gross proceeds of $223,440.00, through the sale of 588,000 Units at the Offering Price. The Offering was announced on May 16, 2022.

