The Fund has been created to buy and hold substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Ether and seeks to provide holders of ETF Units (¿Unitholders¿) with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in and holds substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Ether in order to provide Unitholders with a secure, convenient, lower-cost alternative to a direct investment in Ether.The Fund will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in Ether prices. The Fund will not use derivatives instruments, the underlying interest of which is Ether, for non-hedging purposes. The Fund may also hold cash and cash equivalents or other money market instruments in order to meet its current obligations.