POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company primarily involves the point-of-sale arrangements designed to offer consumers an easy way to purchase goods and services. The company offers Payment Services and Point-of-Sale (POS) Services. The majority of its revenue comes from Payment Services, which generates revenues via setup costs, hardware costs, transaction fees, and convenience fees. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which all of its revenues come from the United States.