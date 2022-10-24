Plurilock Security Inc is an identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords by measuring the pace, rhythm, and cadence of a user's keystrokes to confirm their identity. It has two operating segments, the Technology Division and the Solutions Division. The Technology division, operated under the legacy Plurilock brand, builds and operates Plurilock's own proprietary products. The Solutions division offers ASC's and INC's services and resells cybersecurity industry products and technologies to meet customer needs.