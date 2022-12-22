Patriot Battery Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing the battery, base and precious metals. The company's flagship assets are the wholly-owned Corvette Property, the FCI Property located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. In addition, the company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.