Optimi Health Corp is engaged in developing a vertically integrated Canadian functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness sector. The company has one reportable operating segment being that of the farming, processing and distribution of agrifoods. It also intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high-quality strains of fungi products at its facilities located in Princeton, British Columbia.
