Northcliff Resources Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Sisson Tungsten and Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada.
28 November 2019
W Resources’ La Parrilla Produces Tungsten and Tin Concentrate
Diversified miner W Resources (LSE:WRES,OTC Pink:WREOF) announced its flagship mine La Parrilla has begun producing tungsten and tin concentrate.
Earlier this month, the company reported that the machinery needed to ramp up production at the concentrator plant was in place.
Following the output increase, more than 5 metric tons of tungsten concentrate was produced, and 2.5 metric tons of tin concentrate is also on hand.
Now with both concentrates being produced at the Spanish mine, W Resources is well on track to processing its target of 2 million metric tons per year over the mine’s life with a goal of producing 2,700 metric tons of tungsten (WO3) concentrate.
“We have now reached this significant milestone at La Parrilla as we commence commercial tungsten and tin production and have achieved stable operating plant performance,” Michael Masterman, chairman of W Resources, said in the press release.
“We are pleased with initial concentrate production grades, which we anticipate will continue to improve as we move up the ramp-up curve and transition to 24-hour plant operations in December.”
The gold, tungsten and tin miner expects first shipments of its concentrate to go out sometime in December.
Demand for tungsten has climbed by 4.2 percent throughout 2019 with the tungsten alloy segment growing the most.
In terms of annual production, the majority of tungsten comes from China. The Asian country is also the largest consumer of the popular metal sought after by the construction, mining and oil and gas sectors for its wear resistant capabilities.
Spain is the eighth largest tungsten producer with annual output reaching 750 metric tons and reserves totaling 54,000 metric tons.
In addition to its flagship site La Parrilla, W Resources also owns and operates two other tungsten projects in Spain and Portugal as well as one copper-gold asset and one solely copper project in Portugal.
Shares of W Resources were up 3.6 percent on Thursday (November 28), trading for GBX 0.35.
20 November 2019
Tungsten Mining Reports Drill Results from Mulgine
Australian tungsten developer Tungsten Mining reported results from drilling at the Mt Mulgine project in Western Australia.
Australian tungsten developer Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) reported results from drilling at the Mt Mulgine project in the Murchison Region of Western Australia, approximately 350km north northeast of Perth.
As quoted in the press release:
Tungsten Mining’s CEO Craig Ferrier commented, “Drilling continues to progress extremely positively, with results from Phase 2 infill drilling confirming the very substantial widths of polymetallic mineralisation and bulk tonnage potential of Mulgine Trench. This will provide for very low strip ratios and bulk mining methods, the benefit of which will be factored into mining studies for the PFS. Work on the updated Mineral Resource estimate is well advanced and is expected to be competed by early December. ”
10 July 2019
Northcliff Gets Final Key Federal Approval for Sisson Project
Initial capital costs to build the mine, processing facilities and primary and secondary infrastructure are forecast at US$579 million.
Canadian explorer Northcliff Resources (TSX:NCF) has received a final key federal approval for its Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project in New Brunswick, Canada.
The green light came after extensive consultation led by federal agencies with First Nations and the public. During the process, designs for the placement of the tailings facility, the tailings technology to be used and the fish habitat compensation plan for the project were thoroughly reviewed.
“Completion of the Metal and Diamond Effluent Regulation Schedule 2 amendment represents an important milestone toward project development,” said Northcliff President and CEO Chris Zahovskis.
Sisson hosts a 334.4 million tonne proven and probable mineral reserve containing 22.2 million metric tonne units of tungsten trioxide and 154.8 million pounds of molybdenum at a US$8.83 per tonne net smelter return cut off, as per a positive feasibility study published in 2013. Life of mine is set at 27 years.
Tungsten is mainly usedin cement carbide, which in turn is used in the mining, oil and gas, automotive and aerospace sectors. Molybdenum is an important alloy in stainless steel.
“The outlook for tungsten remains robust for the mid to long term and new, western-based tungsten projects are needed to meet forecast demand growth,” the company said.
Northcliff, which began work at Sisson nine years ago, has already received environmental impact assessment approvals from both the provincial and federal governments.
Mine construction is estimated to take two years, with initial capital costs to build the mine, processing facilities and primary and secondary infrastructure forecast at US$579 million, including a 15 percent contingency. A construction decision is expected to be made between 2019 and 2020.
The company is now focusing on securing construction and operating permits, offtake agreements and project financing. Northcliff is also looking to update Sisson’s feasibility study this year.
On Wednesday (July 10), shares of Northcliff were up 7.69 percent, trading at C$0.70.
25 June 2019
High Grade Tungsten Confirmed at Bonya
The project is held in joint venture between Arafura (60 percent) and Thor (40 (percent) with Thor acting as manager.
Thor Mining (LSE:THR,ASX:THR) and Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU) have announced the final follow up laboratory assay results from the recent Bonya drill program, the results confirm the deposit is high grade.
The project is held in joint venture between Arafura (60 percent) and Thor (40 (percent) with Thor acting as manager.
As quoted from the press release:
Mick Billing, executive chairman of Thor Mining, commented: “It is exciting to have confirmation of very good tungsten results along with exciting copper readings from the White Violet and Samarkand deposits at Bonya.”
“These robust, near surface tungsten and copper mineralisation occurrences have significant growth potential and the joint venture will now target near term drilling to both test the extent of the deposits and facilitate reportable mineral resource estimates.
“The proposed Molyhil processing facility is designed to extract copper as well as tungsten and molybdenum so any primary copper at Bonya can potentially be extracted at minimal additional cost.” “In the event that follow up drilling leads to the definition of mineral resource estimates, there is potential to add materially to both the life and financial outcomes at the Company’s Molyhil project”
