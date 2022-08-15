Press Releases
MYND Life Sciences Inc is a life science based, neuro-pharmaceutical drug development company. It is advancing medicines based on neuro-anti-inflammatory substances through rigorous science with an initial focus on major depressive disorder. The company's mission is to further research linking depression and inflammation at the genetic and cellular level to develop a pharmaceutical treatment utilizing compounds found in psychedelics with the initial focus being on psilocybin and its various analogs.
