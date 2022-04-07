Tantalum Investing News

Mkango Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi. It holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi namely the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence. The exploration target in the Phalombe licence is the Songwe Hill rare earth deposit. Its exploration targets in Mkango's remaining three licences are, in the Thambani licence, uranium, niobium, tantalum and zircon, in the Chimimbe Hill licence, nickel and cobalt, and in the Mchinji licence, rutile, nickel, cobalt, base metals and graphite.

Tantalum Miner Sets Trial Date for Injunction at Greenbushes

The trial is scheduled to begin October 16, 2018 and is expected to last 12 days, ending October 31, 2018.

In an effort to indefinitely delay expansion at one of the world’s largest lithium-tantalum mines, Global Advanced Metals has announced a trial date has been set to rule on a proposed injunction halting a lithium joint venture expansion plans.

A trial date of October 16, 2018, has been set, according to Global Advanced Metals (GAM), in relation to an injunction the company sought at the Greenbushes project in Western Australia.

Tawana Increases Bald Hill Lithium-Tantalum Reserves

The updated reserve numbers follow a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.

Tawana Resources (ASX:TAW), in conjunction with its partner Alliance Mineral Assets (SGX:40F), has announced an upgrade in reserves for the Bald Hill lithium-tantalum mine, located in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

The update in reserves, released last Wednesday (June 6), follows a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.

Commerce Resources Announces Successful Processing of Tantalum

Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.

Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.

As quoted in the press release:

Global Advanced Metals to Mine Tantalum at Greenbushes

Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets in Western Australia, commencing within the next 12 months.

Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets in Western Australia, commencing within the next 12 months.

As quoted in the press release:

