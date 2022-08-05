Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company that has been operating for almost fifty years. Although new to the TSX, the Company has a long history of profitability and payment of dividends to shareholders on the Colombia Stock Exchange. Mineros has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina. 2020 production totaled over 270,000 ounces of gold. The Company has a robust portfolio of exploration to development-stage growth assets throughout Latin America. We follow the ESG pillars of Employee Health & Safety, Community Development and Environmental Stewardship. At Mineros, we operate for the well-being of everyone.