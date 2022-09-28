Medx Health Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair. Its two main product lines are; SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and Phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide effective treatment of pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market. It derives key revenue from the sale of Phototherapeutic lasers. The company sells its products internationally, of which prime revenue is generated in Canada and the United States.