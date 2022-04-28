Gold Investing News

Mandalay Resources Corp

MNDJF

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource Corporation with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile and Canada. The Company focuses on growing its production and reducing costs at its gold-antimony operation in Australia, and its gold mine in Sweden, to generate near-term sustainable positive cash flow.

Collective Mining Intercepts a Broad Zone of Mineralization in its Second Diamond Drill Hole at the Apollo Target with a Second Rig Being Mobilized

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is advancing as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) to the south and west. Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling at Apollo have outlined a porphyry target in the south with a porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia target flanking its northern side. Both the porphyry and breccia targets are characterized by coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") and 30 ppm, respectively . Apollo covers an area measuring 750 metres X 580 metres and remains open to the east, west and south for further expansion.

Sale of the Blackridge Gold Project , Queensland

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed to sell its 100% owned Blackridge Gold Project in Queensland to an unrelated private company Peter Campbell FT Pty Ltd (PCFT).

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Stock Market Slippage Explained, Gold Price Level to Watch

"My fear is that I do think you still have a little bit more downside in gold ... but this (level) is going to be the best buying opportunity," said Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com.

With major indexes in the red and volatility running high, market participants are looking for answers about what's happening and what may be next.

"Really what's going on here is you now have a Fed that's tightening, and we know that," Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com told the Investing News Network.

"Next week we'll see probably a 50 basis point rate hike, (and) the market is now pricing in further rate hikes for the rest of the year — and a potential slowdown in the economy because of that."

Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Highlighted samples include 137 g/t Au over 0.71 m and 54.20 g/t Au over 0.56 m

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce field channel sampling results from its Phase 3 exploration program at Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario

