Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 90,000 EVs in 2021, accounting for about 2.7% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company will expand its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.