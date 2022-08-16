Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.