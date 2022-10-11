The investment seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from increased adoption of cybersecurity technology. The fund is non-diversified.