Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, Net-Zero Segment and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.