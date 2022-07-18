Gold Investing News

Gatos Silver Inc.

Gatos Silver Inc.

GATO:CA
TSX:GATO

Gatos Silver, Inc. is a U.S.-based silver company focused on high-grade, large silver deposits in geopolitically stable jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Sarama Resources Provides Sanutura Project Exploration Update

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to provide an update on the planned +50,000m drilling program at its 100%-owned(4), multi-million ounce Sanutura Project (the “Project”) (news release dated May 12, 2022).

Heritage Mining CEO Peter Schloo: Systematic Exploration on Our District-scale Project in Ontario

Heritage Mining CEO Peter Schloo anticipates a systematic targeting program after the company completes its IPO.

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report second quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company's website.

Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/715196742

The second quarter 2022 results will be available before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

A Guide to Physical Gold as an Investment

Thinking of buying gold? Here are some things you need to know about investing in physical gold before you jump into the market.

Gold is universally known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times throughout history.

The metal has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what is involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

