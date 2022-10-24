Press Releases
More Press Releases
Loop Insights is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a proprietary platform that harnesses the power of AI to deliver retail insights to brands and brick and mortar businesses. The company's IoT device, Fobi, provides retailers the ability to leverage their sales data and make data-driven decisions in real-time while also delivering new direct-marketing opportunities to brands.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.